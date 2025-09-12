River restoration improves habitats in East Anglia

The Environment Agency and Waveney, Lower Yare and Lothingland Internal Drainage Board (IDB) have reconnected habitats on Starston Beck in Norfolk.

The beck has been modified historically for land drainage and agriculture. This has resulted in straightened deep sections of channel and weirs that hold up water levels artificially.

The Environment Agency and Waveney Internal Drainage Board have worked in partnership on a project to help reconnect the upstream and downstream habitats in the area.

The partnership created a new 350m-long meandering channel, returning the course of the river to its historic position. This new channel increases water availability for biodiversity at times of low flow whilst providing capacity for higher flows.

Part of the Glebe Meadow downstream was reshaped to improve public access to the beck. Around 150m of the channel was restored, creating a gentler profile and removing the influence of 2 redundant weirs which were affecting its natural functioning.

A large sluice was removed further downstream and replaced with a natural gravel bed, allowing the beck to function more naturally.

The changes made by the project will benefit fish and invertebrate populations by increasing river habitat diversity. They will also allow the downstream movement of sediment and gravels, which is part of healthy river processes.

The project has been designed so that it would not increase flood-risk. A shallow pond, known as a scrape, with gently sloping sides that stays damp for most of the year, was created. This will provide additional temporary habitat within the floodplain for insects such as water beetles, dragonflies, and hoverflies. Backwater refuge areas have been left at either end of the old in-filled channel.

Will Akast, a senior advisor with the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

This project shows what can be achieved when organisations work together to restore our rivers to a more natural state. By removing barriers and creating new channels, we’ve reconnected habitats that had been separated for decades, giving fish and other wildlife the space they need to thrive. We’re grateful to all our partners, funders and the local landowners who made this restoration possible. Projects like this demonstrate how we can work with nature, rather than against it, to create healthier rivers for both wildlife and communities.

Paul George, partnership project engineer, from the Water Management Alliance, yesterday said:

The Waveney, Lower Yare and Lothingland IDB was thrilled to lead the design and delivery of the Starston Beck River Habitat Enhancement Project. The improvements have re-established more natural river function, boosted habitat connectivity, and strengthened the river’s ability to support wildlife and benefit the local community. This achievement would not have been possible without close work between local landowners, the Environment Agency and funding partners.

Councillor Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council, yesterday said:

I’m delighted that the Starston Beck River Habitat Enhancement Project has been completed, made possible, in part, because of funding from Norfolk County Council. Not only will it bring environmental and ecological benefits to river habitats, but it will also improve access to the river for those visiting Glebe Meadow and offer erosion protection to Low Road. It’s a great example of how targeted investment can enhance both our natural environment and local infrastructure.

The Water Environment Improvement Fund from the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, financed the project together with contributions from the IDB, Essex and Suffolk Water and Norfolk County Council highways. The project would not have been possible without the generous cooperation of four landowners and the help and support of the local volunteers who manage the Glebe Meadow village site.

