River restoration project to reduce flood risk in Shipley

River restoration project at Northcliffe Dike in Shipley to improve water quality, increase biodiversity and help reduce the risk of flooding in the area.

One of the ‘Better Becks’ partnership projects led by the Aire Rivers Trust (ART), with funding from the Environment Agency and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Project uses Natural Flood Management (NFM) processes which help store water in the catchment naturally.

Work is now complete on phase 1 of a river restoration project at Northcliffe Dike in Shipley that will improve water quality, increase biodiversity and help reduce the risk of flooding in the area.

It is just one of the sites where work has been carried out under the ‘Better Becks’ partnership project led by the Aire Rivers Trust (ART), with funding from the Environment Agency and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The ‘Better Becks’ project aims to help nature to thrive in the middle Aire catchment by restoring wetlands, reducing the amount of silt and other pollutants entering the river, tackling invasive species and enhancing habitat for fish.

Northcliffe Dike runs into Bradford Beck, a highly responsive and flashy watercourse, reacting quickly to rainfall and rising rapidly, causing a risk of flooding to residential communities downstream.

Natural Flood Management (NFM)

The project uses Natural Flood Management (NFM) processes which help store water in the catchment naturally.

The ART Volunteers Team and members of staff have built leaky dams, removed invasive plants and created bundles of brash which stabilise the soil and trap silt on the steep slopes of the valley to encourage vegetation growth and plant succession.

Woody material and felled trees have been placed across the hillside and in the side gullies of the valley to divert water in peak flow. These measures aim to increase biodiversity and slow the flow of water and sediment downstream.

Ineke Jackson, Project Manager at the Environment Agency said:

This exciting project will bring a welcome boost to biodiversity in the Northcliffe Dike.

Working with our partners, we’re helping to restore river features to improve water quality and provide more opportunities for a range of species to thrive.

The work aims to let the beck flow more naturally which will also increase flood resilience.

Jim Hirst, River Enhancement Officer at Aire Rivers Trust said:

Alongside the in-channel works, we also carried out a range of measures to enhance biodiversity and improve public access to the site.

Controlling invasive non-native species (INNS) is essential for protecting native flora. The first phase of the project involved removing Gaultheria shallon (shallon), an evergreen shrub native to North America that spreads through underground rhizomes. We also removed regenerating beech saplings to increase light penetration and create more open areas within the woodland.

A section of the footpath had become heavily eroded, boggy, and difficult to use. It was repaired, and drainage grips were installed to divert surface water across the hillside, reducing runoff and helping to slow the flow of water.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:

Here in West Yorkshire, we know all too well the devastation caused by floods, and how important it is to invest in our beautiful landscapes to slow the flow of water.

With record-breaking heatwaves in the Summer and one-in-a-hundred-year floods in the Winter, now is the time to invest in Shipley and beyond to protect homes and businesses, boost wildlife and biodiversity, and create a greener, nature-rich region that works for all.

Further information

Bradford Beck is located to the northwest of Bradford and flows through Northcliffe Woods in Shipley. The watercourse flows easterly and enters a culverted channel under a residential area of Shipley, before joining Bradford Beck, a major tributary of the River Aire.

The valley has faced several challenges, including erosion, unstable soil, and a lack of undergrowth. These issues stem from a combination of factors: the naturally steep topography, a history of mining on both sides of the valley, and irrigation runoff from the golf course, which channels peak surface water flows into the valley.

The West Yorkshire Mayor has this month launched a long-term plan to restore habitats for wildlife, help to cool down neighbourhoods, provide better flood control, and connect people to nature to improve health and wellbeing. The plan has received the backing of environmentalist Sir David Attenborough, and will benefit communities, businesses and wildlife in Bradford and help to create a greener, nature-rich region that works for all