River Revival: Deputy First Minister dives into Upper Wye Restoration Project

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies visited the Upper Wye Catchment Restoration Project which aims to rejuvenate the river’s upper catchment area, home to several important species like Atlantic salmon, otters, shad, white-clawed crayfish, and water crowfoot.

The project, funded by the Welsh Government focuses on the Wye catchment from its source on Plynlimon to the border at Hay-on-Wye. Enhancements in the upper catchment will benefit the entire river system. Efforts will include reducing sediment and pollutants entering the river and improving its resilience to extreme weather and the Climate Crisis.

The work started last year and will take a total of five years to complete. A dedicated team of specialists will enhance the river environment, funded by the Welsh Government's Nature and Climate Emergency (NACE) fund, which includes capital funding for farm improvements.

During the visit the Deputy First Minister saw how the team is "Slowing the Flow" at Tarenig Forest by putting wood from the forest into small streams and drainage ditches. This helps trap sediment before it enters the river, re-creates vegetation corridors along the river, and creates new wetlands near the Tarenig Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is working with communities, landowners and groups to:

Provide land management advice to farmers

Restore riverbanks and buffer strips

Improve homes for wildlife using natural materials

Cut down on pollution and keep soil in place

Slow water runoff during heavy rain

Reconnect rivers to their floodplains

Remove barriers that stop fish moving freely

Remove harmful non-native plants

The River Wye is both a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation and is highly valued by local communities and visitors for outdoor recreation, wellbeing activities and cultural significance.

The Deputy First Minister, said:

We are determined to keep improving our rivers across Wales, including the Wye, and it’s great to see the progress being made. This work in the upper Wye catchment will benefit the whole river, making it more resilient to climate change and extreme weather and also protecting precious wildlife. The joint research funding I announced last Tuesday will support both nature recovery and sustainable farming practices to improve the local environment in the Wye catchment. This will work in tandem with capital projects such as this in ensuring we take the necessary steps to improve the water quality throughout the length of the Wye.

Susie Tudge, Upper Wye River Restoration Project Team Leader said: