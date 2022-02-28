techUK
|Printable version
RMI Practical Guide to Minerals Due Diligence Implementation – techUK summary
The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) has published a practical guidance document on minerals due diligence implementation.
This guidance supports downstream companies who have to meet US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) or EU Minerals regulations. The guidance is also for companies who want to implement “recognized progressive practices” in their responsible sourcing programmes.
The document directly correlates to the OECD 5-step due diligence framework and provides examples of how companies can use the OECD guidance to meet EU and SEC requirements. However, it must be noted that the document is not a direct method for compliance. Instead, it provides practical tips and explanations for companies with 3TG in their supply chain.
Please see below for a summary of the document. The full version can be accessed here.
SEC, EU and OECD Frameworks
The OECD framework applies to all companies in the mineral supply chain (mines, smelters, retailers etc) and provides recommendations to help companies avoid contributing to conflict.
The SEC Final Rule requires companies to use a nationally or internationally recognized standard to meet compliance and reporting obligations. As the only internationally available due diligence framework, the OECD guidance meets this requirement. More directly, the EU Minerals regulation requires that importers must conform to the OECD Guidance.
5-step process: A summary
The following 5-step process provides a framework for how companies could structure their supply chain transparency processes and includes elements from the OECD guidance.
Step 1: Establish strong company management systems
This step explains how companies can establish frameworks to implement their conflict minerals programmes, including elements outlined in the OECD guidance.
- Companies should adopt and commit to a supply chain policy, setting expectations to which companies should hold themselves accountable. This should be made publicly available, and companies should consider the OECD Guidance model policy
- Internal teams should be formed from across the business to support supply chain due diligence
- Companies should establish systems of controls and transparency over the mineral supply chain. This will allow for the collection of information to support the company’s framework and to meet legal reporting requirements.
- Companies should strengthen their engagement with relevant suppliers, to ensure that suppliers commit to policies consistent with OECD guidance
- Companies should also establish grievance mechanisms to allow affected persons or whistle-blowers to voice concerns.
Step 2: Explore risks in the supply chain
This step uses Step 2 of the OECD framework and defines practices to execute a Reasonable Country of Origin Inquiry (RCOI), as outlined in the SEC Final Rule. To identify and assess risks in the supply chain, the OECD guidance provides recommendations for companies to:
- Identify with Smelters or Refiners (SORs) as far as is reasonably possible and engage with them to obtain relevant information. Companies should also assess whether SORs have conducted all elements of due diligence for supply chains of minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas (CAHRAs).
- Identify, review and request information from relevant first-tier suppliers, to understand what steps suppliers are taking in conducting activities regarding 3TG (Tungsten, Tin, Tantalum and Gold) and which SOR facilities are present in the supplier’s own supply chain.
- Annex 2 provides several examples of risk assessments submitted by companies, including the key elements to consider.
Step 3: Design and implement a strategy to respond to identified risks
This step describes approaches for downstream companies to respond to identified risks and prevent or mitigate adverse impacts, as suggested by the OECD guidance step 3.
- After establishing a strong management system and assessing supply chain risks in steps 1 and 2, companies should design and implement a response strategy – including appropriate mitigation measures, devising and implementing a risk management plan and undertaking additional risk assessments after a change of circumstances.
- Downstream companies are responsible for identifying SORs in their supply chains and assessing if they have implemented the correct due diligence. However, companies can co-operate their response to risks through the use of industry initiatives
- The OECD guidance defines red-flag triggers that obligate companies to conduct due diligence consistent with OECD guidance – an example of a trigger could be identifying minerals originating via CAHRAs
Step 4: Carry out independent third-party audit of smelter’s due diligence practices
This step provides an interpretation for the downstream company responsibilities outlined in OECD Step 4.
- Audits should be conducted to determine whether SORs are conforming to OECD Guidance. The RMAP , LBMA Responsible Gold Guidance and the RJC chain-of-custody programs are designed to achieve the outcomes.
- Companies can also work together to accomplish due diligence outcomes e.g., through industry associations or 3rd parties.
Step 5: Report annually on supply chain due diligence
This section outlines the approaches companies can take to meet their reporting obligations under the SEC final rule, and correlates to Step 5 of the OECD guidance.
- The guidance recommends that companies report annually for minerals from CAHRAs generally – i.e. not limited to the DRC and adjoining countries, or 3TG.
- Reports by downstream companies should specifically include information on each company’s management systems, risk assessments and risk management.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/rmi-practical-guide-to-minerals-due-diligence-implementation-techuk-summary.html
Latest News from
techUK
UK and Singapore sign Digital Economy Agreement28/02/2022 16:25:00
UK sign its first ever Digital Economy Agreement with Singapore.
techUK and SGTech begin international partnership to promote digital trade cooperation28/02/2022 14:38:00
techUK and SGTech sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) promoting dialogue on regulatory cooperation in digital and tech issues.
Ensuring resilience, banking in the cloud28/02/2022 09:33:00
The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) is looking into getting more access to data and systems used to assess financial services firms’ operational flexibility in response to outages and possible cyber-attacks.
Guest Blog - The drone economy: no longer a flight of fancy25/02/2022 16:25:00
I was interested to read a report by global management consultancy and accountancy firm PwC that there will be 76,000 drones flying in the UK’s skies by 2030.
EU Announces Long-Anticipated Mandatory Due Diligence Proposals25/02/2022 14:38:00
In a wide-ranging package announced on Wednesday 23 February, the EU announced its long awaited proposal to introduce mandatory due diligence for environmental and human rights risks.
UK Businesses Interest in Quantum Computing Accelerating25/02/2022 11:25:00
Hyperion report reveals 69% of companies surveyed already have an in-house quantum computing program.
‘First ever comprehensive digital health plan’ to be published in Spring24/02/2022 16:05:00
At the HSJ Digital Summit earlier today, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, announced his top four priorities for the digital transformation of health and care, telling listeners that the Government would publish the UK’s “first ever comprehensive digital health plan” in Spring.
International Data Transfers: what are they and why are they so important?24/02/2022 11:25:00
Demystifying international data transfers and what reform to the data protection regime means for them.
5 considerations to reimagining digital transformation in public sector22/02/2022 16:25:00
Guest blog by Satpal Biant, Head of Public Sector at SAP UK & Ireland.