Road casualties at their lowest levels outside of the pandemic

More to be done to eliminate death and serious injury from London's roads

TfL has published the 2024 road casualty data showing the provisional number of people killed and seriously injured on London's roads fell from 3710 in 2023 to 3,696

London continues to make progress in reducing road risk with serious injuries to children reducing by 12 per cent compared to last year

More work needs to be done to prevent death and serious injury on London's roads

Excess speed remains one of the biggest risks to road users, with around half of fatal collisions in London in 2024 reporting speed as a contributing factor

Transport for London (TfL) has published the annual casualty statistics that show the number of people tragically killed or seriously injured on London's roads fell to 3,696 in 2024, the lowest level on record outside of the pandemic-affected years. Although London continues to make year-on-year improvements in overall safety performance, 110 people were tragically killed on London's roads in 2024. This number remains lower than every year pre-pandemic, but TfL remains committed to working closely with London's boroughs, the police and other partners to eliminate death and serious injury from London's streets by 2041.

There has also been a 12 per cent reduction in serious injuries to children, from 211 in 2023 to 185 in 2024, while pedestrian serious injuries have reduced by eight per cent, from 1,225 in 2023 to 1,131 in 2024.

Cars continued to be involved in most collisions that killed or seriously injured someone else in 2024. Excess speed remains one of the biggest risks to road users, with around half of the 2024 fatal collisions in London reporting speed as a contributory factor [1]. TfL is committed to lowering speeds across London, with plans to continue to roll out 20mph speed limits on its road network next year. Since 2018, TfL has introduced more than 264km of 20mph speed limits, and over half of London's roads now have 20mph speed limits. Last week, TfL published new research that showed that the number of people killed and seriously injured on borough roads in London reduced by 34 per cent (from 395 to 260) following the implementation of the 20mph speed limits on borough roads between 1989 and 2013 [2], and the number of children killed reduced by 75 per cent.

People walking, cycling and motorcycling continue to be most at risk. Of all people killed or seriously injured in 2024, 81 per cent (2988 people) were walking, cycling or motorcycling. Nine people were sadly killed while cycling in 2024, higher than the eight people killed in 2023, but a third lower than the 2010-2014 baseline [3]. However, cycling journeys have continued to increase to 1.33 million daily cycle journeys in 2024, up by 5 per cent since 2023 from 1.26 million [4], meaning that the risk to people cycling remains the same despite massive growth. TfL remains committed to improving cycle safety and ensuring cycling is sustainable, safe and accessible for all, and has quadrupled the cycle lane network since 2016. To continue to reduce risk and increase the number of people who choose to cycle, TfL and the boroughs will continue to expand the Cycleway network, tackle road danger hotspots, fund cycle training and improve cycle parking.

Buses are the safest way to travel on the roads and carry more people than any other public transport mode.[5] However, in 2024, 13 people were tragically killed in collisions involving a bus, (11 outside, and 2 on board) .[6] TfL remains determined to eliminate deaths involving a bus and work already underway includes rolling out a new design of the front end of buses to reduce the impact of a collision, bringing new technology such as Intelligent Speed Assistance to more buses, trials of innovations to reduce customer injuries on the bus, and plans for further safety improvements this year at its bus stations. [7]

TfL recognises the importance of supporting victims and their families and loved ones following road traffic collisions, which is why it launched a pilot project in 2023 in partnership with the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime, the Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police to provide enhanced support for victims of fatal and life-changing collisions in London. To date, over 260 people have been referred. Given the success of the scheme, TfL launched an open, competitive tender to find a supplier to provide a long-term London support service once the pilot comes to an end, to ensure this important service continues.[8]

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said:

'These figures show encouraging signs that our efforts to reduce road danger in London are making a difference, but every death or serious injury is one too many and we know there is much more work to do.

'The Mayor and I remain fully committed to his Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury from London's roads by 2041. That means continuing to expand our safer speed programme, transforming dangerous junctions and investing in safe, high-quality walking and cycling infrastructure. We will continue working with TfL, boroughs and the police to reduce road danger and build a safer London for all.'

Lilli Matson, TfL's Chief Safety, Health and Environment Officer, said:

'The latest casualty data shows that progress is being made through our sustained efforts to reduce deaths and serious injuries on London's roads. 2024 saw the lowest number of serious injuries in London, outside the pandemic years, and the number of people killed on London's roads remains lower than every year before the pandemic. However, it continues to be completely unacceptable that anyone should lose their life while travelling in the capital.

'It is imperative for us to continue doing all we can to meet the Mayor's Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury on London's roads. Every loss of life and injury is devastating, and we recognise that there is much more to do. Our utmost priority is the safety of Londoners, and we will continue working in partnership with the police and boroughs to end the devastation caused by road danger.'

TfL continues to work closely with boroughs across the capital to invest in the walking and cycling infrastructure needed to enable increases in active travel and keep people walking and cycling safe. TfL recently confirmed £87m of funding for London's boroughs this year ringfenced to boost investment in safer streets. Subject to funding in future years, over the next three years this investment could help to deliver up to more lower speeds, reduce people walking and cycling's exposure to motor traffic, fix dangerous junctions and deliver 95km of new cycle routes across the capital as part of a continued expansion of London's network of high-quality Cycleways [9]. Recent expansion through both borough and TfL delivered routes means that 27 per cent of Londoners now live within 400m of the cycling network. The network has more than quadrupled in size since 2016, to more than 400km in length.

TfL also continues to work on a number of major programmes with its partners to make London's roads and the vehicles using them safer. TfL's world-first Direct Vision Standard, which reduces lethal blind spots on lorries, is already helping to save lives, on average six a year, and prevent many more life-changing injuries. Last year, TfL enhanced DVS requirements, with all HGVs over 12 tonnes required to have a three-star rating or fit Progressive Safe System measures to operate in Greater London. TfL has also continued to work on its Safer Junctions programme to make life-saving changes at some of the capital's most dangerous and intimidating junctions. TfL has so far completed work at 45 junctions across London as part of the programme, with works recently starting at Lambeth Bridge and Battersea Bridge.

Notes to editors: