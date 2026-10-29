Welsh Government
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Road collisions and casualties continue to fall as 20mph limit makes real impact, says Deputy Minister
The Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper, has welcomed new figures showing a continued fall in road collisions and casualties across Wales, with clear reductions seen on roads with 20mph and 30mph speed limits.
Figures for April to June 2026 show 19% fewer collisions and 20% fewer casualties on all roads in Wales compared with the same quarter in 2025. On 20mph and 30mph roads combined, collisions were down 22% and casualties down 20% over the same period.
Compared with the same quarter in 2023, before the 20mph default speed limit was introduced, collisions on 20mph and 30mph roads combined are down 37% and casualties are down 35%.
These are the lowest figures ever recorded in this way, excluding data captured during the Covid pandemic.
Mark Hooper said:
These latest figures are extremely encouraging and provide more evidence that the 20mph default speed limit is helping to make our roads safer.
Every one of those figures represents someone who has avoided injury, or death, on our roads.
I want to thank the police forces across Wales for their continued work in recording this data and keeping our communities safe. We will continue to monitor these trends closely, as part of our ongoing evaluation of the policy, but today’s figures are a strong sign that things continue to move in the right direction.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/road-collisions-and-casualties-continue-fall-20mph-limit-makes-real-impact-says-deputy-minister
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