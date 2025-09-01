Welsh Government
Road safety improvements to be made on the A494 near Clwyd Gate
Funding to deliver a series of road safety improvements on the A494 near Clwyd Gate has been secured.
The investment announced by the Welsh Government will include installation of new warning signs, road markings and hazard marker posts at the summit of the road to warn drivers of people walking, cycling and horse riding in the area.
Work to deliver these improvements will begin this financial year.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said:
Road safety is a priority. We’ve listened to local people and are taking action to improve road safety on the A494 at Clwyd Gate, making the road safer for drivers, pedestrians and equestrians alike.
The Welsh Government has invested £1bn fixing and improving roads across Wales since 2021.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/road-safety-improvements-be-made-a494-near-clwyd-gate
