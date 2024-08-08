GeoPlace
Road to Net Zero
UK Street Works and Road Works Sectors Urged to Collaborate for a Green Revolution: Paving the Way to Net Zero
In a groundbreaking initiative, the UK's street works and road works sectors are gearing up for a major overhaul in their approach to carbon emissions. The ‘Road to Net Zero’ project, spearheaded by Transport for London (TfL) and the Highway Authority and Utilities Committee UK (HAUCUK), with EA Technology and the University of Birmingham commissioned to carry out the primary research and project management by GeoPlace, aims to revolutionise how the industry approaches carbon emissions and infrastructure maintenance.
With approximately 2.5 million works carried out annually, the sector's impact on the UK's carbon footprint is significant. However, the path to sustainability is fraught with challenges, from data inconsistencies to technological hurdles. The project's Design Phase has unveiled a complex landscape where National Highways, local authorities, and utilities each face unique challenges in their quest for emissions reduction.
One of the most encouraging aspects of the project is the clear commitment to net zero goals across various entities, albeit with different timelines. National Highways is leading the charge with ambitious targets of operational net zero by 2030 and full net zero by 2040. Local authorities are making significant strides, with two-thirds already having declared carbon neutrality strategies. The utilities sector demonstrates strong dedication, particularly among water companies, with those in England aiming for net zero by 2030, closely followed by their counterparts in Scotland and Wales targeting 2040. This diverse landscape of commitments provides a robust foundation for collaborative efforts and knowledge sharing as the sector moves towards a sustainable future.
The project's recommendations are both innovative and practical. Proposals include expanding open data in the Department of Transport’s Street Manager system to include details such as reinstatement size, type and site location resulting in more accurate emissions calculations. The introduction of new fields such as surface type and works technique facilitating more comprehensive emissions calculations. The project also calls for the development of a common carbon calculator to provide a unified tool for more consistent emissions estimation across the sector. These measures aim to create a more transparent and consistent approach to emissions tracking across the sector.
But it's not just about data. The Road to Net Zero project is pushing for revolutionary changes in how street works and road works are conducted. Minimum dig techniques, trenchless technologies, and the use of electric and autonomous equipment are just a few of the innovations being explored.
“Our findings reveal both challenges and opportunities. The discrepancies in Net Zero commitments across different entities highlight the need for a unified approach. With innovations like minimum dig techniques and trenchless technologies, we’re not just reducing emissions – we’re revolutionizing how we maintain and develop our urban infrastructure.” David Capon – Joint Chair, HAUC (UK), CEO JAG UK, RTNZ Project Lead
The project proposes service-based models focusing on long-term outcomes, circular economy approaches to eliminate waste, shared economy models to improve asset utilisation, and renewable energy solutions for on-site power generation. These models have the potential to transform the sector's approach to sustainability and efficiency.
"The Road to Net Zero project is a game-changer for the sector. By tackling emissions in street works and road works, we're not just improving our industry - we're contributing significantly to the UK's overall Net Zero ambitions. This initiative demonstrates how targeted action in one sector can have far-reaching impacts on our national sustainability goals." Laura Alexander-Webber – Strategic Planning & Delivery Manager, Transport for London (TfL), RTNZ Project Sponsor
The project team is also calling for a central oversight council comprising of stakeholders from contractors to community representatives, would be tasked with tracking progress and maintaining public trust – a crucial factor in any large-scale environmental initiative.
The project's cost-benefit analysis reveals promising returns. Initial findings suggest that sector-wide adoption of recommendations could deliver substantial emissions-focused returns, ranging from £1.62 to £4.11 for every £1 spent, depending on the innovation area.
As the UK strives to meet its net zero targets, the street works and road works sectors stand at a crossroads. The Road to Net Zero project offers a comprehensive blueprint for change, but its success will depend on industry-wide collaboration and commitment. With the potential to revolutionise one of the most visible aspects of our national infrastructure, this project is not just about reducing emissions – it's about reimagining the very fabric of our urban environments.
The road ahead is as challenging as it is exciting, and the outcomes of this project could set new standards for sustainable infrastructure development worldwide.
Visit our website to find out more: https://www.roadtonetzero.org.uk/
Or contact us on: communications@roadtonetzero.org.uk
Original article link: https://www.roadtonetzero.org.uk/
