Welsh Government
|Printable version
‘Road traffic accidents are the largest cause of serious injury in children,’ says paediatric trauma leader at Wales’ children's hospital
“It’s simple, slower speeds save lives! Every year in Wales we see the devastating impacts road traffic collisions have on children and their families. They are the biggest single cause of serious injury in children who are typically walking or cycling.”
Those were the words from University Hospital of Wales’ Paediatric Emergency Consultant, Dr David Hanna. He was speaking to the Chief Medical Officer for Wales during a visit to the hospital, ahead of the introduction of a 20mph default speed limit on restricted roads across Wales from Sunday 17 September.
Twenty people are killed or seriously injured on Welsh roads every week, according to the latest police recorded collision data. That’s more than 1,000 lives lost or seriously affected by collisions every year, with huge impacts on their families and friends.
International evidence also shows that on average, a person is around five times more likely to be killed when hit by a vehicle travelling at 30mph compared to 20mph.
And, according to Dr Hanna children are at more risk than adults. He added:
“Children have less road awareness than adults and can be difficult to see. They also tend to be struck higher on the body than adults due to their smaller height, and more likely to suffer severe injuries as a result. So, the 20mph limit will help reduce the number of collisions and severity of injuries.”
Speaking at the visit to the Emergency Unit at the UHW, Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Frank Atherton yesterday said:
'We’re now just over a month away from the biggest change in community safety we have seen in Wales for a generation. Reducing speeds not only saves lives, but helps us to build stronger, safer communities.
“Evidence from across the world shows that vehicle speed is one of the main reasons why people do not walk or cycle, with one in three Welsh adults saying that 20mph would increase their likelihood to walk or cycle more.
“So, not only will slower speeds save lives and reduce injuries, it will also help to keep people healthier and reduce the burden on the NHS.”
Dr Sarah Jones, Consultant in Environment Public Health, Public Health Wales added:
“Making the change from 30mph to 20mph could result in 40% fewer collisions every year, with 6 to 10 lives saved and between 1200 to 2000 people avoiding injury. In casualty prevention this would save an estimated £92m in the first year alone.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/road-traffic-accidents-are-largest-cause-serious-injury-children-says-paediatric-trauma-leader
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Minister sees remarkable work at Conwy’s LIMB-art09/08/2023 12:15:00
North Wales Minister Lesley Griffiths has seen the impressive work taking place at an award-winning Conwy design and manufacturing company dedicated to producing stunning prosthetic leg covers.
Launch of the Domestic Abuse Commissioners Report08/08/2023 14:05:00
On the 20 July Cafcass Cymru attended the launch of the Domestic Abuse Commissioners Report at the House of Commons.
More grants open for Welsh language community projects08/08/2023 10:05:00
As the Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod is held in Boduan, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language is encouraging new community projects to apply for funding.
Ynni Cymru will unlock Wales’ green energy potential07/08/2023 11:05:00
A successful, community-owned renewable energy company was the perfect location for Climate Change Minister Julie James and Plaid Cymru’s Designated Member Siân Gwenllian to launch Ynni Cymru – a new, a publicly-owned energy company for Wales.
Parents encouraged to get their children's eyes tested this summer04/08/2023 14:05:00
A new campaign is encouraging parents to get their children’s eyes tested this summer at their local opticians.
Tourism projects in Wales win share of £5 million to help get the basics right for visitors03/08/2023 14:05:00
Tourism projects across Wales have won a share of the Welsh Government’s £5 million Brilliant Basics Fund to help deliver a first-class holiday experience, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism Dawn Bowden has confirmed today.
Celtic nations and regions come together in Brittany03/08/2023 09:15:00
The First Minister will represent Wales at the Celtic Forum and the Interceltique Festival in Brittany this week.
'Working together to save lives’ - Welsh Government teams up with police ahead of 20mph roll out01/08/2023 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has teamed up with police forces to help educate motorists ahead of the 20mph default speed limit roll out in September.
Wales welcomes back the Senior Open28/07/2023 16:15:00
The Senior Open Presented by Rolex returns to Royal Porthcawl Golf Club for the first time in six years this weekend, as the Bridgend venue plays host to the 2023 Championship, where some of the biggest names in golf are set to battle it out on the Welsh coastline.