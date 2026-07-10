HM Treasury
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Roadmap for collaboration UK-Spain
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and First Vice-President and Minister of Economy, Trade and Business Carlos Cuerpo Caballero have signed a roadmap on UK-Spain collaboration in Brussels on 9 July 2026.
A commitment from the inaugural UK-Spain Trade and Investment dialogue in Madrid in March, the roadmap will enable the UK and Spain to take forward shared economic security, trade and growth priorities, as the government continues to reset its relationship with European partners.
The Chancellor and the Vice President look forward to enhancing cooperation on trade in services including business mobility and the recognition of professional qualifications, strategic investments, economic security and sectoral cooperation, and helping SMEs grow through AI.
Both sides welcome the progress made since the strategic bilateral framework was signed at 10 Downing Street on 3 September 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/roadmap-for-collaboration-uk-spain
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