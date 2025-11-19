Roadmap to Scotland’s digital future

Updated strategy launched.

A new blueprint sets out a series of actions to harness digital to boost the economy and improve public services.

The updated National Digital Strategy aims to attract investment, deliver sustainable public services and create better opportunities for the people of Scotland.

The strategy outlines a number of steps, including delivering a pilot of a new app by 2026 to let people access personalised public services. By 2028, another pilot will explore ways AI can deliver efficiencies in public services, such as streamlining administrative tasks.

The joint strategy with local government is designed to build on progress since it was first launched in 2021.

Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee said:

“The strategy sets out our ambition to create a digitally connected country to create economic growth and help people and businesses thrive.

“It will support work to deliver sustainable digital public services fit for the future and help widen opportunities that digital offers.

“The 2021 publication, one of the first joint national strategies between Scottish Government and local government, helped to build skills and talent to strengthen our digital capability. This is the next step as we aim to accelerate progress.

“The refreshed strategy’s contribution and relevance to the public service reform agenda cannot be overstated, with a focus on collaboration and embracing innovation to deliver improved public services and improve lives.”

COSLA Resources spokesperson Councillor Katie Hagmann said:

“Local government are co-authors and co-owners of this vision. This refreshed strategy is our route map; the delivery plans explain how we will navigate change, remain transparent and measure progress.

“Through collaboration and shared action, we can build a future-ready, digital Scotland where everyone has the chance to participate and thrive, and no one is left behind.”

Background

This is a joint strategy between the Scottish Government and local government, represented by COSLA and the Digital Office for Scottish Local Government.

