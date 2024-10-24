Roads in Wales were safer this Spring compared to last, latest stats show

The latest police recorded road collision stats from April – June 2024 show that both collisions (24%) and casualties (24%) on 20mph and 30mph roads (combined) have fallen by almost a quarter compared to the same period of 2023 - the lowest recorded outside of the pandemic.

We also know that in the first nine months since the introduction of 20mph in September 2023, the number of collisions (26%) and casualties (28%) on 20mph and 30mph roads (combined) were down by more than a quarter. The three quarterly reductions within this period are the three largest quarterly reductions outside the pandemic period.

Because data is impacted by seasonal factors such as traffic volume and weather conditions it is both advisable and meaningful for statistics to be compared with the same period year on year rather than for consecutive periods. For example, data recorded between April-June (Q2) historically tends to be higher than between January-March (Q1). This has been the case in 11 of the last 15 years.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: