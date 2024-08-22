CCW
|Printable version
Rob Wilson, CCW Chair: Time for water company bosses to change perceptions of a failing sector
A huge gap in the perception of water companies has developed in the space left by water bosses, where greater transparency and openness about delivery could have helped to shape a calmer and better-informed debate.
Customers have justly become increasingly angry, as barely a week seems to pass without a water company attracting headlines due to its poor environmental performance. It’s completely understandable that this has taken its toll on people’s trust in – and perceptions of – the entire water sector.
This was evident in May when we, as the ‘water watchdog’ (CCW), published our annual Water Matters survey of household customers’ views about water and sewerage services. It revealed that trust in water companies has reached a record low, with many measures of service satisfaction heading down a slippery slope at an ever-quickening pace.
Perceptions are important – particularly for customers – when it comes to the environment.
Our research showed that customers’ satisfaction and trust in their water company is driven not by actual performance on pollution and sewer flooding, but by the perception of what it is doing to protect the environment.
In fact, satisfaction with a water company’s environmental performance is the second largest factor in determining customers’ trust in their water company – higher than things like value for money and fairness of charges.
Since publishing Water Matters’ insights, we’ve looked more closely at the detail as to why customers are dissatisfied with their water company’s efforts to protect the environment.
One particular, if obvious, cause for concern is at the very top. 40% of customers blamed their water company for putting ‘too much pollution/sewage into the water’ – up from a quarter of people in the previous year’s survey. This was as many as the next six reasons for dissatisfaction combined!
Over half of people also felt their water company was responsible for river pollution – and this is where a gap opens up between perception and reality, which water company bosses cannot sensibly afford to ignore.
Our deeper analysis revealed that the percentage of people who thought their water company was responsible for polluting rivers did not closely reflect the actual performance of individual companies on spills from storm overflows.
Instead, what emerges is a very noticeable north-south divide. Households were much more likely to think companies in the south of England were responsible for spills, even where their performance was comparatively better. Whereas those living in the north of England were less likely to believe their supplier was responsible for pollution, even where its performance on spills was comparatively poor.
The same pattern can be seen on the issue of sewer flooding. Customers in the north were more likely to be satisfied with their water company’s efforts to reduce sewer flooding, even where this did not reflect actual performance.
Water companies who are performing better on spills but viewed as bad polluters by their customers need to ask themselves why their message is not getting through?
One thing is absolutely clear. People feel strongly about rivers being polluted and their homes being flooded with sewage. This can define how people feel about the organisations they believe are to blame.
Water company leaders cannot afford to stand idly by and allow consumer trust and satisfaction with the sector to continue to seep away. Currently there are huge investment proposals contained in Ofwat’s Price Review draft determinations, which will set water bills from April 2025 to 2030.
The industry has plans for unprecedented investment in reducing spills from storm overflows over these next five years – money that will ultimately flow directly from customers’ pockets. Customers understand the industry needs to invest considerable sums of money to deliver environmental improvements. However customers want to see a good return for their money and also – just as critically – be kept well-informed on the difference it is making.
Big numbers around investment are meaningless unless people see a big difference in performance – clean rivers and seas, high quality drinking water and less interruptions to service.
It’s time for industry leaders to step up and explain and deliver their plans, then keep communicating about progress. If companies fail to do this, the strength of people’s anger and frustration will grow while trust in the sector will continue to shrink.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/rob-wilson-ccw-chair-time-for-water-company-bosses-to-change-perceptions-of-a-failing-sector/
Latest News from
CCW
CCW welcomes consultation to improve compensation standards for customers13/08/2024 12:20:00
CCW has today (12 August) welcomed a major step towards strengthening protections for customers when they suffer disruption at the hands of their water company.
Water bill compensation to double for poor customer service12/08/2024 11:27:00
The government has today launched a consultation to double reimbursement for water company customers when their basic water services are hit.
Statement on sewage investigation financial penalties07/08/2024 09:10:00
CCW yesterday welcomed Ofwat’s move to fine three water and sewerage companies a total of £168 million, as part of its wider investigation into the management of wastewater treatment works.
Rob Wilson, CCW Chair: Working with government to improve water services for customers23/07/2024 13:10:00
Over the past week, the new government has been setting out the changes it wants to see to the water sector.
CCW seeks views on how to improve WaterSure18/07/2024 12:20:00
CCW is seeking views on ways to improve WaterSure, which provides financial support with water bills to more than 220,000 households.
CCW statement: People will feel upset and anxious at water bill rises11/07/2024 14:05:00
The Consumer Council for Water has responded to Ofwat’s draft determinations for water companies across England and Wales.
Trust in water companies reaches a 13-year low amid falling customer satisfaction23/05/2024 09:05:00
People’s trust in water companies risks being irreversibly damaged unless consumers witness a sustained improvement in the sector’s care of rivers and the wider environment.
Introducing our new complaint letter tool10/05/2024 10:10:00
CCW has launched a new online tool to make it easier for consumers to resolve a problem or dispute with their water company.
CCW statement on Thames Water’s goodwill payment for Guildford/Godalming customers15/04/2024 13:10:00
CCW has responded to Thames Water’s decision to make a £30 goodwill payment to around 26,000 customers across the Guildford and Godalming area, who were left without water during interruptions to their supply in November 2023.