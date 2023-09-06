Robbery: data release pre-announcement

On 4 October 2023, the Council will be publishing data collected from the Crown Court covering the factors taken into account when sentencing adult offenders for robbery (where this was the principal offence). These data were collected between November 2016 and April 2017 after the publication of the Council’s robbery guideline, which came into force in April 2016. The data collected were used in the robbery guideline evaluation which was published in February 2019. This will be the third release of the Council’s bespoke targeted data collections that it has moved to undertaking since the cessation of the Crown Court Sentencing Survey, and follows publication of the magistrates’ courts data collections covering the offences of theft from a shop or stall in December 2020, and drug offences in July 2022.