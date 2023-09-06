Robbery: data release pre-announcement

Sentencing Council
On 4 October 2023, the Council will be publishing data collected from the Crown Court covering the factors taken into account when sentencing adult offenders for robbery (where this was the principal offence). These data were collected between November 2016 and April 2017 after the publication of the Council’s robbery guideline, which came into force in April 2016. The data collected were used in the robbery guideline evaluation which was published in February 2019. This will be the third release of the Council’s bespoke targeted data collections that it has moved to undertaking since the cessation of the Crown Court Sentencing Survey, and follows publication of the magistrates’ courts data collections covering the offences of theft from a shop or stall in December 2020, and drug offences in July 2022.
Sentencing Council: Annual Report 2022/2312/07/2023 15:15:00
We have published our annual report for 2022/23.
Perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation offences: sentencing guidelines published12/07/2023 14:15:00
Two new guidelines for sentencing people convicted of interfering with the administration of justice in England and Wales were published today by the Sentencing Council following consultation.
Sentencing guidelines coming into effect on 1 July 202330/06/2023 15:15:00
On 1 July 2023, a number of new and revised guidelines from the Sentencing Council will come into effect.
Sentencing guidelines for motoring offences published19/06/2023 09:15:00
The Council has published 12 new and revised sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of motoring offences in England and Wales.
Revised Totality guideline published01/06/2023 15:20:00
The Council has revised the Totality guideline, following consultation.
Sentencing Council Business Plan 2023/2431/05/2023 15:10:00
Today we have published our Business Plan for 2023/24, setting out the work the Council aims to undertake in the year to March 2024 to meet our statutory objectives and the objectives we set ourselves in our five-year strategy.
Updated sentencing guidelines for animal cruelty offences published10/05/2023 15:20:00
The Council has today published updated sentencing guidelines for animal cruelty offences, following consultation.
Updated sentencing guidelines for animal cruelty offences that reflect changes introduced by the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Act 2021, were published today by the Sentencing Council following consultation.
Published today, review of trend analysis of the Imposition of community and custodial sentences guideline22/03/2023 13:10:00
The Council has today published a report containing findings from a review of trend analysis of the impact of the Imposition guideline in clarifying the principles relating to the imposition of community and custodial sentences.