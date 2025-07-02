Robot dogs showcased at the Lincolnshire Show

The team's new canine ambassadors sparked chats on clean energy, local jobs and a future powered by fusion.

The UK’s first of a kind Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) fusion energy team wowed the crowds at the Lincolnshire Show last week with a pair of robo-dogs. The STEP Programme is located at West Burton, a previous coal-fired power station with plans to build a fusion energy power plant at the site which uses robotics to help movement inside the plant. The dog duo proved a hit at the Showground and generated many conversations around fusion energy, the boost the programme will bring to local businesses, thousands of extra jobs that STEP will bring to the area and opportunities around new skills for future generations of workers.

Thousands of people gathered at the show which centres on agriculture, trade and local produce, a true celebration of rural life in Lincolnshire. This year the show returned for its 140th year with around 60,000 visitors and a constant flow of people around the STEP robot dogs who were providing entertainment to people of all ages, and they also caught the attention of a few (real) dogs too who were not quite sure what to make of the lively little robots.

STEP was hosted by West Lindsey District Council at the annual show, who are proud to be neighbours of this upcoming national significant infrastructure project beginning with construction that will take the commercialisation of fusion energy a step closer to getting clean and green power on to the Grid. The local MP for Gainsborough, Sir Edward Leigh was on hand to speak to people visiting the Show. He yesterday commented:

This is the most exciting thing that has happened to Gainsborough in a hundred years. We’re going to be at the cutting edge of technology, just as Gainsborough was in the middle of the 19th century when it became an industrial town. It’s really exciting. Fusion is unlimited green energy, it’s completely safe, it will transform humankind. Gainsborough is really coming up in the world, and this will just be the icing on the cake.

You can join in with some of the fusion fun and help the STEP team who are running a competition to name the two newest members of their team – the robot dogs!

You can submit your robot dog name suggestions here

Notes to Editors

The first of its kind, STEP is the UK’s major technology and infrastructure programme to build a prototype fusion power plant that will demonstrate net energy, fuel self-sufficiency and a viable route to plant maintenance. This will pave the way for the potential development of a fleet of future fusion power plants around the world and the commercialisation of fusion energy.

We’ll achieve this by producing a prototype tokamak power plant – in an innovative spherical shape – that will demonstrate net energy. That’s why the programme is called STEP: it stands for ‘Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production’. But STEP is about more than tokamak technology – it’s a huge endeavour encompassing design, site development and construction, alongside supply chain logistics and industry. Fusion research and development has the potential to catalyse new ideas and technologies that will benefit multiple industries and help secure our future on this planet.

By fusing government and business, inspiration and pragmatism, theory and practice, UK-expertise and international impact, we’re going to realise the step-change that will secure humanity’s bright future. A recent report by AMION, commissioned by local authorities, set out the economic potential of the STEP programme.

Read the AMIOM report (PDF)

To sign-up for updates about STEP, visit: step.ukaea.uk or follow our social channels @STEPtoFusion.