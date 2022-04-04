Monday 04 Apr 2022 @ 11:38
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Printable version

Robot goes underground at Dounreay

A robot has successfully surveyed an underground radioactive ventilation duct in Dounreay’s redundant laboratories.

Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd (DSRL) and the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence in Nuclear (RAIN) Hub are working together to develop a robot capable of accessing areas that are inaccessible or unsafe for humans to work in. The RAIN Hub is a consortium of universities led by the University of Manchester.

In 2020 a group of engineers from RAIN brought a small surveying remotely operated vehicle equipped with sensors, cameras and a manipulator ‘arm’ to Dounreay. Initial trials in an inactive building provided useful information, and a limited survey in the laboratories took place last year.

As a result of this field research, a second generation robot called Lyra was developed, with an improved package of surveying measures including LIDAR (a detection system similar to radar, but which uses lasers), multiple angle cameras, radiation probes and the ability to take swabs using the manipulator arm.

In February, the robot returned to carry out a survey of the 140m long underfloor duct which runs under the central corridor between the laboratories, providing useful information that will help to solve the challenge of decommissioning it.

DSRL Project Manager Jason Simpson recently said:

Now the characterisation survey is complete we have built up a very comprehensive picture of the duct, which will help us make informed decisions on how the duct should be decommissioned.

RAIN Hub Director Barry Lennox added:

We wanted to demonstrate that the robot could be used successfully in active areas. We added fail safe devices, including a remote “reboot” switch, and a winch to enable us to physically retrieve the robot if it got stuck on the debris in the duct. The survey has demonstrated Lyra’s reliability in active areas.

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/nuclear-decommissioning-authority

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/robot-goes-underground-at-dounreay

Share this article
Cleaning up the
UK’s nuclear legacy
What we do News Publications
Get involved Suppliers Contact us
Our purpose is to keep
Sellafield safe and secure
Progress and priorities Sellafield Magazine
Environment and safety reports

Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

Nuclear skills showcased at industry awards ceremony

04/04/2022 16:05:00

Hundreds of nuclear professionals gathered at the 14th UK Nuclear Skills Awards at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester.

Landmark day for major drum disposal project

28/03/2022 15:43:00

A major project to dispose of more than 1,000 stainless steel drums of waste has successfully completed its initial rail transfer.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority is seeking innovations in remote site monitoring technology

22/03/2022 14:15:00

Up to £750k available to help the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority monitor sensitive sites remotely.

Breaking the bias

09/03/2022 14:15:00

Blog posted by: sarahcorlett, 08 March 2022 – Categories: Safety and Wellbeing, Skills, Uncategorized.

NDA supply chain award winners revealed

21/02/2022 13:15:00

Four organisations have been announced as winners of this year’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority group supply chain awards.

Lifting the lid on the dismantling of Dounreay’s Material Test Reactor

14/02/2022 11:15:00

Original internal steelwork is being stripped out of the Dounreay Material Test Reactor (DMTR) as it continues preparations for a major skyline change.

The NDA group apprentices helping to ‘Build the Future’

10/02/2022 14:15:00

It’s National Apprenticeship Week – and we’re celebrating over 700 apprentices who are currently training within NDA group businesses across the UK.

Nuclear Waste Services launches

31/01/2022 16:05:00

New national capability to manage the UK’s radioactive waste.

£1.3million competition launched to find next Telexistence technology

21/01/2022 14:15:00

A cross-industry competition to find cutting-edge Telexistence technology has moved to the next phase with up to £1.3million funding available.

TechnologyOne knows UK Fire and Rescue