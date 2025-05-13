Robot invasion at Schools and Academies Show

The UK’s schools are about to be invaded by robots.

There’s no cause for alarm, though. Cooper the STEM Robot is just 10cm tall and on a mission to help primary school children learn the core subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths.

Cooper will debut at the Schools and Academies Show at Excel London on May 15, on YPO's stand - and we will be the only education supplier to distribute the robot in the UK for the next 12 months.

Visitors to the YPO stand will be able to watch a live demo of how pupils as young as five learn key skills by inputting their own simple code into Cooper. They will be able to enter a draw to win a classroom pack of four multi-coloured, co-operating robots, worth £300.

The pack has everything for a classroom of young tech wizards to begin their screen-free journey into the world of computer coding through collaborative play. It includes 20 lesson plans that guide learners through fun and educational activities.

Curriculum manager John Healey said:

“We can’t wait to introduce Cooper to visitors to the Schools and Academies Show and show them how they can help children as young as five learn about coding without sitting in front of a computer screen. “Cooper starts pupils off on their all-important STEM journey in a fun way and also teaches them important lessons about collaboration and problem-solving.”

Made by Learning Resources, Cooper the STEM Robot senses light and objects, and communicates by “talking”, singing and dancing. Individual robots can also be bought to use on their own or to expand the classroom pack.

YPO and Cooper the STEM Robot will be at stand F20 at the Schools and Academies Show at Excel London on May 15. To find out more about Cooper, and to buy a four-robot classroom pack for a special introductory price of £254.99 using the checkout code STEM15, click here.