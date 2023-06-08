Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
Robotic 'dogs' arrive on site
A 'pack' of robotic 'dogs' have been harnessed to help Dounreay with monitoring work on site.
Spot, a robotic quadruped (‘dog’) from Boston Dynamics, has the ability to climb stairs, avoid obstacles, and move over rough ground, allowing it to monitor and collect data in hazardous areas.
Watch the video of Spot climbing fire escape stairs: Spot the Dog stair trials April
Dounreay and Createc, the systems integrator for Spot, are working together on a series of 7 use cases for the ROV, that will be carried out over the next 12 months. A dedicated Createc employee will be based on site to initially lead the projects, and will train Dounreay staff to use the robot.
Heather Fairweather is the innovation team’s project manager for the work. She says that the use cases will demonstrate the multi-tasking value of the ROV, and its ability to carry out practical work.
She recently said:
Spot is not just a gimmick; it’s a practical tool that we can use to survey and monitor in areas where people should not or cannot go.
We are investigating all the ways that we can use the ROV so that we can get the most out of it.
I believe that this is the way forward where operators can minimise their dose rates but still get the job done. It’s not to replace operators, but to help them.
Spot has been deployed at sites across the NDA estate, with the NDA co-funding the work at Dounreay to help deliver benefit from the innovation groupwide.
The work at Dounreay complements and builds on the recent deployment of Spot at Sellafield, demonstrating how learning is being shared across sites to deliver better outcomes, move people further away from harm and decommission more efficiently.
Spot’s next trial will be to use LIDAR (also known as 3-d laser scanning) to create an external survey of the site’s facilities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/robotic-dogs-arrive-on-site
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Magnox awards £53m clean-up contracts12/05/2023 12:15:00
Magnox is ready to start a major decommissioning project to clean-up and demolish four ‘blower house’ superstructures at Berkeley site.
Graphene testing, waste heat capture, and ‘grown’ materials – how Sellafield is pushing the boundaries of environmental protection17/04/2023 11:15:00
Blog posted by: James Mawby, 13 April 2023 – Categories: Uncategorized.
Environmental graduate Louise Moysan is shaping the future at Sellafield13/04/2023 14:15:00
Blog posted by: Louise Moysan, 12 April 2023 – Categories: Uncategorized.
NWS employees visit nuclear waste facilities in Sweden during international learning trip13/04/2023 11:15:00
Blog posted by: Kristina Drake, 11 April 2023 – Categories: International activities.
“Nuclear is green… and the perfect career challenge for those passionate about the environment”06/04/2023 14:15:00
Blog posted by: Martin Clough, 04 April 2023 – Categories: Skills, skills.
Dounreay has successfully joined with Magnox Limited04/04/2023 11:15:00
This joining is part of the NDA group’s wider programme of change.
Sellafield clean-up team dives into history30/03/2023 15:15:15
A team of specialist nuclear divers is carrying out vital clean-up and decommissioning work in the oldest legacy storage pond on the Sellafield site.
NDA helps launch project to support vulnerable people in West Cumbria29/03/2023 15:20:00
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) is supporting the Phoenix Enterprise Centre (PEC) with over £275,000 of funding.