Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
|Printable version
Robotics Advisory Group: Expressions of Interest for co-chair and external expert advisors
The Robotics Advisory Group is seeking applicants for the role of co-chair and external expert advisors.
About Robotics Advisory Group
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) is establishing a new Robotics Advisory Group (RAG). The government’s Modern Industrial Strategy outlined how technologies are unlocking innovation and economic growth. The strategy also announced a new Robotics Adoption Hubs programme in the Advanced Manufacturing Sector Plan.
The RAG will provide independent, expert advice to inform and challenge government on robotics and autonomous systems (RAS) policy. It will be an informal advisory group, providing insights and constructive challenge from across the robotics ecosystem to senior officials and ministers in government.
The new RAG replaces the Robotics Growth Partnership which provided advice to the government since 2019.
Who we would like to hear from
We are seeking exceptional individuals from across:
- academia
- industry
- trade bodies
- end-user organisations
to join the Robotics Advisory Group (RAG) as expert advisors and as a co-chair.
Members will be expected to have a strong background in robotics and an understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by the UK’s robotics sector. The group will have 8-12 members and be co-chaired with a representative from the group and one from government.
External expert advisor role
This will include:
- advising on government robotics policy and strategic direction including related programmes of activity
- attending meetings which will take place as agreed by the co-chairs and secretariat (expected to be quarterly) and contributing to ad hoc activities as required
- providing sectoral and technical insights, including authoring papers, undertaking research, and engaging with stakeholders
- championing openness and evidence-based decision making
Co-chair role
They will:
- lead on establishing an ongoing programme of activities and themes for the group, including setting agenda for meetings, supported by the secretariat in DSIT.
Person specification
Essential criteria
- Expertise and experience working with robotics and autonomous systems technologies.
- Understanding the opportunities and challenges facing the UK robotics sector, with sectoral experience and insights.
- Communication skills and collaborative working style, able to advise on strategic decisions and provide constructive challenge.
- Relationship-building skills, with experience working across a wide range of stakeholders.
Desirable criteria
- Leadership experience in relevant organisations (business, academia, end-user, or trade association).
- Representation from under-represented groups in RAS ecosystem.
Commitment and expectations
Members are expected to actively participate in meetings and contribute to the group’s work programme, including leading or participating in working groups focused on supporting government’s understanding of robotics.
Members will:
- be part of an informal stakeholder group, subject to due diligence and BPSS checks and expected to adhere to the Nolan Principles expected of public office holders;
- serve for a maximum of three years;
- be expected to provide approximately 1-2 hours per month on the work of the group;
- not receive remuneration. However, reasonable expenses may be reimbursed, in line with DSIT policy.
Submit an Expressions of Interest
To express your interest in joining the Robotics Advisory Group, please submit:
- a brief statement (no more than 400 words) outlining your relevant experience and motivation for joining the RAG
- a short CV highlighting your expertise in robotics and autonomous systems
- any supporting evidence of sectoral leadership or impact
- if you wish to co-chair the group please outline your reasons for doing so
Applications should be sent to robotics@dsit.gov.uk by Friday 14 November 2025.
If you represent or work for a public sector body you do not need to formally apply. Instead you are welcome to express your interest by emailing robotics@dsit.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/robotics-advisory-group-expressions-of-interest-for-co-chair-and-external-expert-advisors
Latest News from
Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
Advances in science set to transform treatments for people living with dementia24/10/2025 12:10:00
From blood tests to AI, new ways to diagnose dementia sooner and treat it faster set to be unlocked by new research challenge.
Machinery of government: digital ID23/10/2025 16:12:00
The government has announced a machinery of government change
OpenAI to expand into UK Data hosting after major growth deal23/10/2025 14:27:00
British businesses are set to benefit from a new deal between the Ministry of Justice and global tech leader OpenAI to supercharge UK AI adoption.
UK setting global benchmark on cyber standards, boosting growth and protecting consumers23/10/2025 14:05:00
The UK is cementing its place as a global leader in cyber security, with a raft of agreements coinciding with Singapore International Cyber Week.
Government cuts red tape to revolutionise public services with cutting-edge tech22/10/2025 12:10:00
The government has announced it is slashing the red tape that holds back groundbreaking innovations from coming to market.
New blueprint for AI regulation could speed up planning approvals, slash NHS waiting times, and drive growth and public trust21/10/2025 15:10:00
A new blueprint for AI regulation is being announced by the Technology Secretary today (Tuesday 21st October) to help drive innovation and growth.
Universities to deliver better outcomes in return for full fees21/10/2025 13:12:00
Post-16 education and skills white paper to boost opportunity for disadvantaged students, hold universities to account and put sector on firm financial footing.
UK regions given extra £20 million science and tech cash boost as new investment kicks off landmark growth summit21/10/2025 12:10:00
Greater Manchester, West Midlands and Glasgow City Region backed with £50 million each to support local innovation priorities, plus £30 million life sci investment unlocked.