Robotics Advisory Group: Expressions of Interest for co-chair and external expert advisors

The Robotics Advisory Group is seeking applicants for the role of co-chair and external expert advisors.

About Robotics Advisory Group

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) is establishing a new Robotics Advisory Group (RAG). The government’s Modern Industrial Strategy outlined how technologies are unlocking innovation and economic growth. The strategy also announced a new Robotics Adoption Hubs programme in the Advanced Manufacturing Sector Plan.

The RAG will provide independent, expert advice to inform and challenge government on robotics and autonomous systems (RAS) policy. It will be an informal advisory group, providing insights and constructive challenge from across the robotics ecosystem to senior officials and ministers in government.

The new RAG replaces the Robotics Growth Partnership which provided advice to the government since 2019.

Who we would like to hear from

We are seeking exceptional individuals from across:

academia

industry

trade bodies

end-user organisations

to join the Robotics Advisory Group (RAG) as expert advisors and as a co-chair.

Members will be expected to have a strong background in robotics and an understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by the UK’s robotics sector. The group will have 8-12 members and be co-chaired with a representative from the group and one from government.

External expert advisor role

This will include:

advising on government robotics policy and strategic direction including related programmes of activity

attending meetings which will take place as agreed by the co-chairs and secretariat (expected to be quarterly) and contributing to ad hoc activities as required

providing sectoral and technical insights, including authoring papers, undertaking research, and engaging with stakeholders

championing openness and evidence-based decision making

Co-chair role

They will:

lead on establishing an ongoing programme of activities and themes for the group, including setting agenda for meetings, supported by the secretariat in DSIT.

Person specification

Essential criteria

Expertise and experience working with robotics and autonomous systems technologies.

Understanding the opportunities and challenges facing the UK robotics sector, with sectoral experience and insights.

Communication skills and collaborative working style, able to advise on strategic decisions and provide constructive challenge.

Relationship-building skills, with experience working across a wide range of stakeholders.

Desirable criteria

Leadership experience in relevant organisations (business, academia, end-user, or trade association).

Representation from under-represented groups in RAS ecosystem.

Commitment and expectations

Members are expected to actively participate in meetings and contribute to the group’s work programme, including leading or participating in working groups focused on supporting government’s understanding of robotics.

Members will:

be part of an informal stakeholder group, subject to due diligence and BPSS checks and expected to adhere to the Nolan Principles expected of public office holders;

serve for a maximum of three years;

be expected to provide approximately 1-2 hours per month on the work of the group;

not receive remuneration. However, reasonable expenses may be reimbursed, in line with DSIT policy.

Submit an Expressions of Interest

To express your interest in joining the Robotics Advisory Group, please submit:

a brief statement (no more than 400 words) outlining your relevant experience and motivation for joining the RAG

a short CV highlighting your expertise in robotics and autonomous systems

any supporting evidence of sectoral leadership or impact

if you wish to co-chair the group please outline your reasons for doing so

Applications should be sent to robotics@dsit.gov.uk by Friday 14 November 2025.

If you represent or work for a public sector body you do not need to formally apply. Instead you are welcome to express your interest by emailing robotics@dsit.gov.uk.