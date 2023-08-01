We’ve all heard about Net Zero – but what about climate adaptation? Climate adaptation is action that protects us against the impacts of climate change, both now and in the future. Alongside the need to reduce emissions to limit climate change, we also need to consider our response to the changes we are already seeing and can expect to see in the future. The 40°C heatwave experienced last summer (an event which would have been virtually impossible without climate change) is just one example of an extreme weather event we must prepare for.

On 17th July, the Defra-led National Adaptation Programme (NAP) was launched. NAP3 sets out a 5-year programme of action to build the UK’s resilience to climate change. It is part of the statutory process set out under the Climate Change Act, 2008.

Met Office science has played a vital role in informing NAP3, with the provision of robust and actionable science to help inform adaptation action.

What is the NAP3?

The Third National Adaptation Programme (NAP3) includes strengthened and new commitments to respond to the 61 risks and opportunities identified in the UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment (CCRA3). Examples of the 61 risks and opportunities include ‘risks to people, buildings and communities from flooding’ and ‘opportunities to UK food imports or exports due to global climate change’. However, the CCRA identified many more risks than opportunities and called for greater action on climate adaptation.

NAP3 sets out the government’s approach to adaptation action. It includes a vision for a well-adapted UK as “a country that effectively plans for and is fully adapted to the changing climate, with resilience against each of the identified climate risks”. Defra described NAP3 as a step-change in approach towards action on addressing climate risks.

To respond to the changing climate, NAP3 outlines how the government plans to protect infrastructure, promote a greener economy, and ensure resilient food production. Announcements made in NAP3 include a £15 million programme to support research and skills for adaptation action, alongside existing commitments such as a £5.2 billion investment for flood and coastal schemes in England. Looking internationally for the first time, NAP3 also extended support to vulnerable communities worldwide, with a commitment to tripling adaptation funding through official development assistance to £1.5 billion by 2025.

