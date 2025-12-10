Rogue builder who botched victim's driveway ordered to repay £8,000 in compensation after Insolvency Service investigation

Builder failed to disclose bankrupt status

Christopher McFarlane has been ordered to pay £8,000 compensation after carrying out sub-standard work on a victim’s driveway while concealing his bankrupt status

McFarlane abandoned the project after three months, leaving the driveway in such a state it cost twice as much to repair and complete

He only admitted he was bankrupt when the victim attempted to recover his losses

The victim and his partner, who have described the “heavy toll” of McFarlane’s actions, said they are extremely grateful to the Insolvency Service for prosecuting him

The victim of a rogue builder who botched his new driveway has thanked the Insolvency Service for helping him to secure compensation.

Christopher McFarlane left his victim more than £16,000 out of pocket when he abandoned the job, leaving the driveway resembling a “poor-quality sandpit”.

It was so bad that the victim’s partner, who suffers with mobility issues, struggled to get in or out of the property in Leamington Spa for several months.

McFarlane, 48, has now been ordered by the courts to repay £8,000 to the victim, after it was discovered he hid his bankruptcy before requesting the money upfront.

In a statement following McFarlane’s sentencing, the couple said:

As disabled homeowners, we placed our trust in someone who took advantage of our goodwill at a time when we needed help, not harm. The stress and disruption caused by McFarlane’s actions have taken a heavy toll over the past five years. This conviction means a great deal to us. We’re incredibly grateful to the Insolvency Service for their tireless efforts in pursuing this case and securing restorative justice. We hope this outcome shows others in similar situations that it’s worth doing the right thing, keeping records, and speaking up - action can be taken when people break the law.

McFarlane, previously of Leamington Spa, but now living in Pembrokeshire, was declared bankrupt in October 2018

Individuals subject to a bankruptcy order must disclose their status to customers and anyone else if they borrow or obtain credit of £500 or more.

However, that December, McFarlane sent the victim a quote for work on his driveway of £11,000, with £8,000 required upfront.

The victim made two payments totalling £8,000 to McFarlane on Christmas Eve. The money went into the account of a company which traded as a licensed bar which McFarlane had connections to.

McFarlane began the project in February 2019, but the victim soon noticed issues with the quality of his work.

After raising concerns in March, McFarlane never turned up again.

A survey carried out in April revealed the driveway would have to be completely redone.

It was only when the victim gave McFarlane the opportunity to rectify his work that he revealed he was bankrupt.

The victim employed another builder to complete and repair the driveway at a cost of more than £16,000.

He also tried civil mediation and even offered McFarlane paid work to give him the means to pay back the money to no avail.

McFarlane failed to attend an interview under caution following Insolvency Service investigations into his behaviour.

He was ordered to pay £8,000 in compensation and handed a two-year conditional discharge when he appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 4 December.

The 48-year-old must make payments at a rate of £500 per month starting in February 2026. If he fails to do this, the courts will arrange for his arrest, and he could face imprisonment.

Mark Stephens, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:

Christopher McFarlane only revealed his bankrupt status to the victim when he was trying to recoup his losses. He made such a mess of the driveway that the victim’s partner had at times, to be carried over the rubble when she needed to leave the address. The Insolvency Service exists to tackle financial wrongdoing, and protecting the public from those who have previously been unable to repay their debts is a key priority for us.

