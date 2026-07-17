Rogue landlord fines go uncollected despite rise in inspections

Councils are failing to collect fines issued to rogue and criminal landlords despite an increase in the number of property inspections conducted by local authorities.

New data released by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) suggests the number of inspections under the system used by councils to assess risks in rental housing has increased by just over seven per cent.

The statistics, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show that for councils across England, the number of inspections under the Housing, Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS) increased from 85,326 in 2021/22 and 2022/23 to 91,620 between 2023/24 and 2024/25.

Whilst the number of inspections has gone up, previously released data shows that councils across England are collecting just a quarter of the total number of fines issued to landlords for housing offences.

According to data collected by the NRLA and published earlier this year, between 2023/24 and 2024/25 of 285 English councils which responded, a total of almost £30 million in fines were issued to private landlords. However, only a quarter of that amount (almost £7.5 million) has actually been collected.

The findings come as the cross-party Housing Select Committee has recently warned that the Government needs to do more to hold councils to account for tackling the activities of the minority of rogue and criminal landlords undermining the reputation of the compliant majority.

The NRLA’s call for all councils to publish annual reports on enforcement activity in the private rented sector was also highlighted and seconded by the Committee in its recent report.

Responding to the findings, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said: “Whilst an increase in property inspections suggests more proactive enforcement, councils are failing to collect the money they should from those flouting their obligations.

“Under a system in which the polluter should be paying, it is those responsible landlords being clobbered with licensing and other fees who are having to cover the costs of rooting out the rogue and criminal minority. This is not sustainable and undermines the confidence of those landlords who we want to keep in the market.

“Councils must publish annual reports ensuring transparency about the money they receive from licensing and other such schemes, and how that it translates to better enforcement. By not taking this step, both tenants and good faith landlords seeking to do the right thing will continue to be let down by a failing system.”

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