National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
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Rogue landlord fines go uncollected despite rise in inspections
Councils are failing to collect fines issued to rogue and criminal landlords despite an increase in the number of property inspections conducted by local authorities.
New data released by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) suggests the number of inspections under the system used by councils to assess risks in rental housing has increased by just over seven per cent.
The statistics, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show that for councils across England, the number of inspections under the Housing, Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS) increased from 85,326 in 2021/22 and 2022/23 to 91,620 between 2023/24 and 2024/25.
Whilst the number of inspections has gone up, previously released data shows that councils across England are collecting just a quarter of the total number of fines issued to landlords for housing offences.
According to data collected by the NRLA and published earlier this year, between 2023/24 and 2024/25 of 285 English councils which responded, a total of almost £30 million in fines were issued to private landlords. However, only a quarter of that amount (almost £7.5 million) has actually been collected.
The findings come as the cross-party Housing Select Committee has recently warned that the Government needs to do more to hold councils to account for tackling the activities of the minority of rogue and criminal landlords undermining the reputation of the compliant majority.
The NRLA’s call for all councils to publish annual reports on enforcement activity in the private rented sector was also highlighted and seconded by the Committee in its recent report.
Responding to the findings, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said: “Whilst an increase in property inspections suggests more proactive enforcement, councils are failing to collect the money they should from those flouting their obligations.
“Under a system in which the polluter should be paying, it is those responsible landlords being clobbered with licensing and other fees who are having to cover the costs of rooting out the rogue and criminal minority. This is not sustainable and undermines the confidence of those landlords who we want to keep in the market.
“Councils must publish annual reports ensuring transparency about the money they receive from licensing and other such schemes, and how that it translates to better enforcement. By not taking this step, both tenants and good faith landlords seeking to do the right thing will continue to be let down by a failing system.”
Notes:
- The Freedom of Information data from the NRLA shows that between 2021/22 and 2022/23, of the 262 councils across England that responded, a total of 85,326 HHSRS inspections were carried out. Between 2023/24 and 2024/25, of the 288 councils across England which responded, 91,620 inspections were carried out.
- In addition, the NRLA sent Freedom of Information requests to all local authorities in England responsible for enforcement in the private rented sector to establish:
- The total amount of income they have levied in civil penalties relating to housing offences committed by private landlords in 2023/24 and 2024/25.
- The total amount of income collected in civil penalties relating to housing offences to private landlords per year in 2023/24 and 2024/25.
- In total, 285 councils responded. It shows that, in 2023/24 and 2024/25 combined, a total of £29,707,273 of civil penalties were levied on private landlords for housing offences, but only £7,389,398 was collected. This means that just a quarter (24.9%) of all civil penalties levied on landlords were collected by councils.
- Overall, during this period, a total of 3,695 civil penalties were issued by local authorities in England for an array of offences connected to the private rented sector.
- In its recent report on conditions in private rented housing, the cross-party Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee noted that: “We are disappointed to hear a postcode lottery of local authority regulation and enforcement of standards in the private rented sector has persisted for many years. Far too many local authorities are failing to protect tenants and provide a meaningful deterrent against rogue landlords. While local authorities should continue to have discretion over the way they regulate their local private rented markets, the government must do more to ensure councils are held accountable for their performance.”
- It continued: “The Government must require councils to publish annual reports on the regulation and enforcement of their local private rented markets, including information on their inspection and enforcement activity. Doing so will enable better scrutiny and accountability of local authorities’ activities and responsibilities in each area.”
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- For further information contact Ed Jacobs by emailing ed.jacobs@publicaffairsco.com or calling 07900 052659.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/rogue-landlord-fines-uncollected-press-release
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