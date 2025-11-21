Rogue waste company fined £1 million for running illegal site

Fine against Lincolnshire catalytic converter firm reflects the 'gravity of the offending' with arrest warrant for director who has fled to Lithuania.

Environment Agency investigation brings prosecution of Lincolnshire company

Judge says size of fine represents ‘gravity of the offending’

Warrant remains for arrest of director who has fled to Lithuania

At Lincoln Crown Court on Friday 14 November 2025, Recorder John Hardy KC imposed the order on Platinum Group Metals Recycling Ltd of Long Sutton, Lincolnshire.

The company dealt in dangerous catalytic converters without an environmental permit.

The case has also brought the conviction of Edvars Stancik, 31, the company’s sole director for running an illegal waste operation.

A warrant for the arrest of Stancik, who is believed to be in Lithuania, remains in force.

Fine follows guilty verdict and confiscation orders

Both the company and Stancik were found guilty at a hearing in Lincoln Crown Court on 4 September 2024.

Neither Stancik nor the company obtained an environmental permit before buying and selling thousands of catalytic converters.

Recorder Hardy had at a hearing on 16 May 2025 made confiscation orders against Stancik and his company.

He ruled that Stancik had made a benefit of £4,312,925.70 from his criminal activity while his company made a benefit of £4,344,827.60.

The court heard assets of £495,280.88 were available from the company made up of cash in a bank account and seized catalytic converters.

Stancik’s only asset was £30,934.16 from equity in a house he sold before his trial, the court was told.

Recorder Hardy ordered those amounts to be confiscated and ruled that £100,111.65 should be paid to the Environment Agency to cover costs.

In his sentencing remarks, Recorder Hardy KC said a fine of this level was necessary to reflect the ‘gravity of offending’.

Crime and punishment

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency yesterday said:

This sentence sends a clear message to people and businesses that if they commit waste crime they will be fully punished. We continue to work alongside partners, including Lincolnshire Police, to reduce crime in the waste sector. This is to protect legitimate businesses, communities and the environment.

If people suspect waste crime they should ring the Environment Agency’s 24/7 hotline on 0800 807060 or anonymously Crimestoppers 0800 555111.