Role specification for external panel members of the GDS Responsible AI Advisory Panel
The Government Digital Service (GDS) Responsible AI Advisory Panel is seeking applicants for external panel members.
The GDS Responsible AI Advisory Panel advise and guide Government Digital Service (GDS) approach to the development of AI across government.
Role
The duties of external panel members of the Government Digital Service (GDS) Responsible AI Advisory Panel (the panel) involve, but are not limited to:
- Providing technical and cross-disciplinary expertise relevant to the responsible development of AI to GDS through the work of the panel
- Providing strategic advice on how GDS can better deliver responsible AI products
- Shaping the work programme of the panel to ensure that it best delivers on its objective of providing the best possible advice to GDS on the responsible development of AI
- Ensuring that the work of GDS is appropriately informed by the latest evidence, standards and best practice across the AI sector
- Scrutinising individual AI products across government, and providing advice on how these products can best be responsibly delivered
Expertise
External panel members should have:
- an interest in the challenges and opportunities posed by AI in the public sector
- leading expertise in one or more of the following areas:
- data ethics, AI ethics or responsible innovation
- AI and data science, from a commercial, academic or civil society perspective
- Tech policy and regulation
- International perspectives of AI use
- Workforce impacts of AI
- an ability to think strategically and exercise sound judgment strong communication, influencing and persuading skills
- an ability to work constructively with fellow board members and wider stakeholders
Time commitment and expectations
- The panel will convene for an initial one year from its initial meeting. External panel members will be appointed for a one year term, with the possibility for this term to be extended
- The panel will meet for full meetings at a minimum of once a quarter
- Panel members are direct ministerial appointments, subject to due diligence checks and baseline personnel security standard (BPSS) checks
- Panel members are able to access departmental material at no higher classification than Official-Sensitive
- Panel members will be expected to follow the Seven Principles of Public Life and are required to adhere to the Code of Conduct for Board Members of Public Bodies
- Panel members will be expected to provide the equivalent of 1-2 hours per month on the work of the panel
- Panel members will not receive remuneration for their work on the panel
Apply
Apply to be external panel member to the GDS Responsible AI Advisory Panel.
