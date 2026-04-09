Ofcom
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Rolling out small-scale DAB to five more areas
Ofcom has today awarded small-scale DAB multiplex licences for five more areas across the UK.
Small-scale DAB is an innovative technology which provides a low-cost way for local commercial, community and specialist music services to take to the digital airwaves.
So far over 100 multiplexes have launched, supporting a wide range of hyperlocal digital radio services broadcasting to listeners across all four nations of the UK.
Following a competitive process, where each applicant was judged against specific criteria, multiplex licences have been awarded for the five areas as follows:
- Ballymena: NIDAB Limited
- Barnsley: Barnsley Community Media
- Lincoln: Maxxwave Limited
- South West Fife: C.I. Broadcasting Limited
- South West Sussex: West Sussex Digital Radio Limited
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/digital-radio/rolling-out-small-scale-dab-to-five-more-areas
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