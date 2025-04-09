Department for Work and Pensions
Rollout begins on new Employment Support programme with £40 million boost to West London.
West London will today become the first of 47 areas across England and Wales set to receive dedicated five-year funding aimed at helping disabled people and those with health conditions and additional support needs into work.
West London becomes first area granted funding as part of DWP’s ‘Connect to Work’ programme, which will ultimately support 100,000 people per year.
The £42.8 million cash injection will fund five years of support for local disabled people and those with health conditions, and complex barriers to employment to find a suitable pathway into a job.
Follows record £1 billion employment support package, announced by Work and Pensions Secretary last month, to unlock work for sick and disabled people, encourage financial independence, and boost living standards as part of the government’s Plan for Change.
As many as 100,000 people a year are set to receive tailored support nationally - including one-to-one employment advice and skills development - as rollout begins of Connect to Work, a new programme dedicated to help those facing some of the greatest barriers to work.
Over the next five years, a partnership of Local Authorities in West London will receive a total of £42.8 million to provide targeted help to up to 3,500 people by:
- matching people with job opportunities that suit their needs and circumstances,
- providing essential skills training to help people get into and on at work,
- working with employers to recruit and retain disabled workers.
West London will receive almost £9 million of the £115 million already committed to run the programme in its first year – a downpayment on their full five-year deal, allowing local leaders to hit the ground running on tackling inactivity in their area.
Work and Pensions Secretary Rt. Hon Liz Kendall MP, said:
As part of our Plan for Change we are fixing the broken welfare system – getting more people into work, putting more money in people’s pockets, and putting the benefits bill on a sustainable footing.
The welfare system we inherited has shut too many talented people out of the workplace – with no support, no prospects, and no opportunities.
We are changing this. That’s why I’m delighted to see our Connect to Work programme kick off, with over £40 million of funding so local leaders in West London can give people in their area the tools they need to get in and on at work in a way that’s right for them.
The Work and Pensions Secretary is set to visit a community hub in Shepherd’s Bush to meet people already helped into work by West London’s existing support offer, including:
- Arman who had to step away from his job as a bookmaker due to his mental health. With support from West London Alliance Programme, he attended mental health workshops, got help to boost his CV, and found volunteering opportunities, before ultimately landing a new job.
- Midula who has learning and speech difficulties. West London Alliance Programme is improving her prospect of getting into work through tailored interview prep and giving her the confidence boost she needs to succeed.
- Bill who has been able to keep working at Harrow Council for 40 years, despite his physical heath deteriorating, thanks to adjustments made so he could stay in his job.
David Francis, Director of West London Alliance, said:
The West London Alliance Boroughs are proud to be at the forefront of the ‘Connect to Work’ initiative, demonstrating the strength of our partnerships and our dedication to improving employment outcomes for West London residents.
This programme provides vital and tailored support to those facing challenges in the labour market, helping them to secure sustainable employment and build better lives.
The Connect to Work Programme is one of a number of initiatives being launched to help towards the government’s aim for an 80% employment rate.
Work has already begun on the plan to Get Britain Working, with South Yorkshire becoming the first of nine ‘inactivity trailblazers’ across the country to launch their community-led effort to help people into a job.
This comes as the government unveiled sweeping welfare reforms - backed by a record £1 billion to deliver tailored job support for sick and disabled people - opening doors to opportunity, giving people a chance at financial independence, and boosting living standards, as part of the government’s Plan for Change.
With 2.8 million people out of work due to ill-health – one of the highest rates in the G7 - the government is also combating health-related inactivity at its root by investing £26 billion in the NHS and delivering 2 million extra appointments to reduce medical waiting lists, giving people and the economy a chance to get back on track.
Additional Information:
- The West London Alliance Partnership covers Ealing, Barnet, Harrow, Hillingdon, Brent, Hammersmith and Fulham, and Hounslow Local Authorities. Their Connect to Work service will be delivered under contract by Shaw Trust.
- The West Midlands and Greater Manchester Combined Authorities received a year’s funding for employment support as part of their Integrated Settlements - giving Mayors the power to make funding decisions in their area.
- Guidance issued on 26 November 2024 invited areas covering all of England and Wales to develop their plans to deliver Connect to Work over the next 5 years. Last autumn’s Spending Review confirmed £115 million for year 1 (25/26), subsequent funding for the programme will be confirmed through Spending Review 2025.
- Biggest shake up to welfare system in a generation to get Britain working - GOV.UK
- Integrated Settlements for Mayoral Combined Authorities - GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/rollout-begins-on-new-employment-support-programme-with-40-million-boost-to-west-london
