Welsh Government
|Printable version
Roll-out of free school meals for all primary school children in Wales complete
As children return for the new school year, the Welsh Government has confirmed that all pupils in maintained primary schools across Wales are now able to receive a free school meal from this week.
The roll-out of the programme has now been completed across Wales, meaning every child up to and including Year 6 is now able to receive a free school meal every school day.
The Welsh Government set out the commitment in 2021 as part of its efforts to tackle child poverty. Since its launch, nearly 30 million meals have been served and this new rollout entitles 176,000 more learners to a free school meal.
Free school meals also help reduce health inequalities, promote healthy eating, and have the potential to boost social skills at mealtimes, help improve behaviour, and improve attainment of learners. Local authorities have also been supported and encouraged to source food locally, where possible.
Work is underway to review Regulations which set out the types of food and drink that may be provided during the school day, including defining the nutrient content of school lunches.
First Minster, Eluned Morgan said:
A healthy school meal is vital in ensuring that no child feels hungry during the school day, helping their concentration and wellbeing and enabling them to achieve their full potential. Free school meals are also providing welcome support to families and helping tackle child poverty.
This is a momentous occasion for children here in Wales. I’m incredibly proud that Wales has become the first UK nation to offer free school meals to all primary pupils.
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:
We are ensuring that no primary school child will go hungry at school, and I am thankful for our local authorities and schools for helping to make this a reality.
I have seen the difference that this offer has already made for children and families firsthand. This is an important step we have taken to tackle child poverty, and I will continue to work to make certain that we have the best school food offer in the UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/roll-out-free-school-meals-all-primary-school-children-wales-complete
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£7.7m to support burns centre to save more lives04/09/2024 11:15:00
Health Secretary Mark Drakeford has today confirmed £7.7m to upgrade the Welsh Centre for Burns and Plastic Surgery as it marks its 30th anniversary.
New photographs show blooming success of Biodiversity Plan on Wales’ strategic road network04/09/2024 09:05:00
On hundreds of roadsides across Wales’ strategic road network, work is underway to better manage and increase the biodiversity of grass verges as part of the Welsh Government’s Llwybr Newydd i Natur – the Nature Recovery Action Plan.
£10 million for community-driven energy projects to power Wales’s green future03/09/2024 14:05:00
Welsh Government unveils new grant scheme to support the development of Smart Local Energy Systems.
"Don’t Buy It — Benthyg It!"03/09/2024 09:05:00
This Zero Waste Week (2-6 September 2024), Benthyg Cymru is championing the ‘borrow, don’t buy’ movement. Benthyg (ben-thig), meaning "to borrow or lend" in Welsh, perfectly captures the spirit of what we’re encouraging this September.
Over £4.3 million for community projects in Wales02/09/2024 14:05:00
A church in Swansea, a football club in Denbighshire and volunteer centre in Powys are among the 38 projects to receive a share of more than £4.3million support from the Welsh Government.
Major conservation works underway at historic Tintern Abbey02/09/2024 11:05:00
The first phase of conservation works to the chapels at the iconic Tintern Abbey has begun, Cadw has announced.
Cabinet Secretary welcomes new course addressing dog attacks on livestock in Wales29/08/2024 10:10:00
The Welsh Government has worked in partnership with pet charity Blue Cross and the police in Wales to tackle dog attacks on livestock.
Vacant building transformed into high-end office and retail units in Swansea29/08/2024 09:10:00
The Princess Quarter development is transforming a vacant, disused building into high-quality retail and office spaces in the heart of Swansea city centre.