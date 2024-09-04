Roll-out of free school meals for all primary school children in Wales complete

The roll-out of the programme has now been completed across Wales, meaning every child up to and including Year 6 is now able to receive a free school meal every school day.

The Welsh Government set out the commitment in 2021 as part of its efforts to tackle child poverty. Since its launch, nearly 30 million meals have been served and this new rollout entitles 176,000 more learners to a free school meal.

Free school meals also help reduce health inequalities, promote healthy eating, and have the potential to boost social skills at mealtimes, help improve behaviour, and improve attainment of learners. Local authorities have also been supported and encouraged to source food locally, where possible.

Work is underway to review Regulations which set out the types of food and drink that may be provided during the school day, including defining the nutrient content of school lunches.

First Minster, Eluned Morgan said:

A healthy school meal is vital in ensuring that no child feels hungry during the school day, helping their concentration and wellbeing and enabling them to achieve their full potential. Free school meals are also providing welcome support to families and helping tackle child poverty. This is a momentous occasion for children here in Wales. I’m incredibly proud that Wales has become the first UK nation to offer free school meals to all primary pupils.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said: