Rolls-Royce SMR selected to build small modular nuclear reactors

New era for nuclear power as Rolls-Royce SMR selected as preferred bidder to build country’s first small modular reactors

Follows rigorous 2-year competition to select nuclear technology for UK deployment, building clean power for the country through publicly-owned company

Project could support up to 3,000 jobs at peak construction and power the equivalent of around 3 million of today’s homes as part of government’s Plan for Change to make the UK a clean energy superpower

Rolls-Royce SMR has been selected as the preferred bidder to partner with Great British Energy – Nuclear to develop small modular reactors, subject to final government approvals and contract signature – marking a new golden age of nuclear in the UK.

Today (Tuesday 10 June) Great British Energy – Nuclear is taking on a new name from Great British Nuclear, reflecting its joint mission with Great British Energy to rollout clean homegrown power as 2 publicly-owned energy companies.

As part of the government’s modern Industrial Strategy to revive Britain’s industrial heartlands, the government is pledging over £2.5 billion for the overall small modular reactor programme in this Spending Review period – with this project potentially supporting up to 3,000 new skilled jobs and powering the equivalent of around 3 million homes with clean, secure homegrown energy.

The biggest nuclear rollout for a generation will support the clean power mission – boosting energy security and protecting families’ finances. Great British Energy - Nuclear is aiming to sign contracts with Rolls-Royce SMR later this year and will form a development company.

Great British Energy - Nuclear will also aim to allocate a site later this year and connect projects to the grid in the mid-2030s. Once small modular reactors and Sizewell C come online in the 2030s, combined with the new station at Hinkley Point C, this will deliver more nuclear to the grid than over the previous half century.

‘SMRs’ are smaller and quicker to build than traditional nuclear plants, with costs likely to come down as units are rolled out. The outcome of this competition is the first step towards reducing costs and unlocking private finance, enabling the UK to realise its long-term ambition of delivering one of Europe’s first small modular reactor fleets. It comes after the government announced plans to shake up the planning rules to make it easier to build nuclear, including small modular reactors across the country.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:

We are ending the no-nuclear status quo as part of our Plan for Change and are entering a golden age of nuclear with the biggest building programme in a generation. Great British Energy - Nuclear has run a rigorous competition and will now work with the preferred bidder Rolls-Royce SMR to build the country’s first ever small modular reactors – creating thousands of jobs and growing our regional economies while strengthening our energy security.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said:

The UK is back where it belongs, taking the lead in the technologies of tomorrow with Rolls-Royce SMR as the preferred partner for this journey. We’re backing Britain with Great British Energy - Nuclear’s ambition to ensure 70% of supply chain products are British built, delivering our Plan for Change through more jobs and putting more money in people’s pockets.

Simon Bowen, Chairman of Great British Energy – Nuclear said:

This announcement is a defining moment for the UK’s energy and industrial future. By selecting a preferred bidder, we are taking a decisive step toward delivering clean, secure, and sovereign power. This is about more than energy—it’s about revitalising British industry, creating thousands of skilled jobs, and building a platform for long-term economic growth.

Gwen Parry-Jones, CEO of Great British Energy - Nuclear, said:

We are proud to lead this national mission. Nuclear is the cornerstone of the UK’s energy strategy, and today’s announcement will accelerate deployment. Together with Rolls-Royce SMR, our selected preferred bidder, and subject to government approvals and contract signature, we will deliver a programme that is technically world-class and delivers real value to the British people—through energy security, economic opportunity, and environmental leadership.

The global SMR market is, according to the International Energy Agency, projected to reach up to nearly £500 billion by 2050, and today’s announcement puts Britain at a competitive advantage as a frontrunner in the global race to build new nuclear technology.

The selection follows a rigorous and transparent procurement process over 2 years, with the competition having launched in July 2023. Subject to final approvals and contract signature, Rolls-Royce SMR Ltd will enter a strategic technology development partnership with Great British Energy - Nuclear – a fully publicly-owned company.

Rolls-Royce SMR is progressing through the final stage of the assessment by the UK nuclear industry’s independent regulators.

Notes to Editors

As it moves to its delivery phase, Great British Nuclear is being renamed to Great British Energy – Nuclear, an allied company to Great British Energy. Two separate publicly-owned energy companies with a shared mission - providing a clear signal at home and on the world stage that from SMRs to floating offshore wind, Britain is determined to win the race for the industries of the future.

In its founding statement, the government confirmed it would explore how Great British Energy and Great British Nuclear can best work together: Great British Energy founding statement. The first call for evidence on SMRs was launched a decade ago in 2015 under a previous government.