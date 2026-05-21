Environment Agency
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Romsey flood alleviation scheme strengthened with new defences
The Environment Agency has raised the height of Stockbridge Road near Timsbury and added a permanent, demountable defence where weed cuttings are caught.
The Environment Agency has completed two significant improvements to the Romsey flood alleviation scheme, reducing flood risk and disruption for local communities.
Stockbridge Road raised to prevent flooding
New tarmac being laid at Stockbridge Road
Working in partnership with Hampshire County Council, the Environment Agency raised the surface of Stockbridge Road near Timsbury by around 40 centimetres late last year.
This creates a passive barrier that requires minimal operation to deploy. The raised surface prevents floodwater from overtopping the road, containing it within the floodplain without the need for temporary barriers or road closures.
The improvement has already proved effective. During last winter’s high-water levels, the road would previously have been at risk of overtopping, but no closure was needed. The £300,000 joint investment provides a cost-effective and resilient long-term solution for this location.
Better flood defence for compound which captures weed cuttings
Preparation for concrete pad
The Environment Agency has also overhauled flood management at the nearby river weed recovery compound, which is used to capture weed cuttings during summer months.
Previously, a gap between the floodwall and flood embankment had to be left open for machinery access, with a temporary barrier installed during flood events. This was time-consuming, required multiple teams, and needed regular monitoring. It could also be less effective due to uneven ground.
That arrangement has been replaced with a permanent demountable defence: a 25-metre concrete base with demountable uprights and channels, allowing purpose-made aluminium stop logs to be fitted quickly with fewer staff. This provides greater reliability and resilience at the site.
Artur Podsiadly, Environment Agency project manager, said:
Both of these projects will make the scheme more resilient to future flood events.
Because the measures are passive or quicker to deploy, we can use our resources more efficiently when water levels rise.
John O’Flynn, Environment Agency area manager, said:
These improvements will help provide better flood protection for Romsey, while reducing disruption to traffic at Stockbridge Road.
Removing the need for temporary barriers also helps us respond more quickly to flood incidents elsewhere across Hampshire.
We are sorry for any inconvenience caused during the works.
Background
- For more information about the scheme, contact the Environment Agency’s Romsey project team on 03708 506506 or email SLTSDN.AP.West.Hants@environment-agency.gov.uk.
- Residents can sign up for free flood warnings by visiting gov.uk/check-flood-risk or calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.
- For updates, follow @EnvAgencySW on X or Environment Agency - South and South West on Facebook.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/romsey-flood-alleviation-scheme-strengthened-with-new-defences
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