The Root and Branch Review of the Parole System sets out the government’s plans to reform the parole system, delivering on a manifesto commitment made in 2019. The review supports the government’s pledge to protect the public by keeping dangerous offenders off the streets, and the commitment to giving victims a voice in the criminal justice system.

The review demonstrates the need for improvements to the parole process, particularly in relation to release decisions for the highest risk offenders. The review details several proposed reforms to the parole system in addition to recommendations to improve future working.

Key reforms include:

making the Statutory Release Test clearer

creating a top-tier cohort of offenders who have committed the most serious crimes whose release decisions will be subject to a more precautionary approach, including new ministerial oversight

greater ministerial oversight of prisoners’ moves to open conditions

increasing the number of Parole Board members with law enforcement experience

increasing victim participation in parole hearings, fulfilling the manifesto commitment made in 2019

These reforms aim to protect the public, increase victim engagement, and reinforce public confidence in the parole system.