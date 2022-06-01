RoSPA celebrates 70 years of Her Majesty's reign

A statement from Chief Executive of Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, Errol Taylor: “On behalf of The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, it is with great pleasure that I am able to congratulate the Queen on her historic 70 years of British rule.



“Throughout her remarkable reign, Her Majesty has been an enduring figure; her visage remaining a constant force that has helped unite our nation in times of fracture and disquiet.



“On a personal level, our charity has had the distinguished privilege of having Queen Elizabeth II as our patron since 1952 - the year she took the throne, and she has been an encouraging presence to this very day.



“A lasting memory in recent times was that of a royal invitation that was extended to RoSPA to visit Buckingham Palace for a garden party to mark the organisation’s centenary in 2017. It was a bright, sunny day filled with much glee and warm hospitality, and an occasion our staff often reminisce upon.



“For over 70 years, RoSPA has been a guiding hand for health and safety, and important to this is its underpinning as a Royal institution. To have the Head of State as our patron is an honour and a privilege that we continually cherish.



“Congratulations to Britain’s longest-serving Monarch, her Majesty the Queen.”