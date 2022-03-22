RoSPA commends US Senate as it votes to make Daylight Savings Time permanent

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has praised the US Senate for uniting over a bill that could eventually see Daylight Saving Time (DST) being made permanent across the United States.

On Tuesday March 15, the Sunshine Protection Act, spearheaded by Floridian senator Marco Rubio, passed through the Senate by unanimous consent, with both Republicans and Democrats voting in favour of the bill.

Calls for a similar British form of legislation have long been campaigned for by RoSPA due to the benefits permanent DST could have on the nation’s health and wellbeing, as well as the safety impact.

The earth’s tilt means that days in the Northern hemisphere are longer in the summer months and shorter in winter. The reduction in the hours of sunlight in the autumn often means people are less likely to partake in social or leisure activities like gardening or walking, reducing their overall movement in a day and exposure to natural forms of light, which is widely known to have a bearing on a person’s social and mental health. The complexity and confusion of having to adjust clocks twice a year has also been linked to disruption of the body’s circadian rhythms and therefore disrupted sleep patterns, as noted by the Sleep Foundation.

At the moment, putting the clocks back one hour from British Summer Time (BST) to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) every autumn makes the shortening days even shorter by plunging our evening commute into darkness, increasing the risk of evening accidents when people are tired after a day’s work. This results in the spike in road traffic accidents that we see every November among vulnerable road users (pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists). In contrast, in the spring when days are naturally getting longer and we put the clocks forwards to BST, we see a reduction in road traffic accidents involving vulnerable road users.

RoSPA believes that keeping BST all year would give most people more hours of useable daylight in the afternoon and evening. This would make it safer for active forms of travel such as walking, cycling and the use of e-scooter hire schemes. In addition to improving our cardiovascular fitness, using these alternative forms of transport and leaving the car at home would help reduce urban congestion and pollution.

RoSPA’s Chief Executive, Errol Taylor, said: “The introduction of DST happened during the First World War in a bid to increase productivity among workers. However, the UK economy has evolved considerably since then and it is reasonable to argue that DST is now a redundant, anachronistic feature of British life.”

As the Sunshine Protection Act will have to pass through the House of Representatives for it to be then signed off by President Joe Biden, RoSPA will be monitoring the proceedings closely, while hoping to call time in the UK on our own, outdated bi-annual clock change.

For more information, please head to RoSPA’s page: Let’s put a stop to the UK clock change.

For photographs and other requests email: pressoffice@rospa.com or call 0121 248 2135.