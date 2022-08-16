RoSPA declares Halfords Logistics Best New Entry Winner at 2022 Health and Safety Awards

The logistics division of motoring and cycling product retailer Halfords has won Best New Entry at this year’s RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.



The RoSPA scheme is one of the most widely recognised award schemes in the world, used by firms to benchmark and celebrate their health and safety achievements.



The 2022 Best New Entry award was sponsored by Arco Professional Safety Services.



Halfords’s entry was judged the best from all Achievement and Industry Sector Award entrants who had made an award submission for the first time this year.



Halfords Logistics, who are based in the West Midlands locations of Coventry and Redditch, are one component of Halfords Group PLC, which is one of the UK's leading retailers in cycling and automotive products, as well as repairs and servicing. The Logistics team plays a key role in distributing stock from the warehouse floor to retail stores or directly to customers.



RoSPA Awards Standards Manager, Matt Cryer, said: "It was a very strong submission, and one that made impressive use of evidence to support both occupational health and safety matters.



"Halfords’ entry was a strong example of a submission that was technically well-constructed in-line with the requirements of the question set. It contained a well thought-out selection of policy, planning and worked evidence examples across the majority of questions – which brought to life the written narrative explaining the safety management system used.



"In short, Halfords Logistics produced a solid, consistent submission, having read and understood the guidance well, and used it wisely to create their entry."



Halfords Logistics General Manager, Mike Gray, said: “We are extremely proud to have won the Best New Entry Award. This achievement is a testament to all the hard work and commitment that our teams put into ensuring we have a safety-first culture. It is great to receive this accolade and we are committed to continually reviewing and improving our processes to ensure we achieve the highest standards as we move forward.”



About the Awards: The RoSPA Health & Safety Awards reward companies and people around the world for their safety performance. The RoSPA Awards scheme is one of the most prestigious and recognised schemes in the world with almost 2,000 entries every year, from nearly 50 countries and reaching over 7 million employees. Find out more: https://www.rospa.com/awards