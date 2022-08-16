WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
RoSPA declares Halfords Logistics Best New Entry Winner at 2022 Health and Safety Awards
- The logistics division of motoring and cycling product retailer Halfords has won Best New Entry at this year’s RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.
- The RoSPA scheme is one of the most widely recognised award schemes in the world, used by firms to benchmark and celebrate their health and safety achievements.
- The 2022 Best New Entry award was sponsored by Arco Professional Safety Services.
- Halfords’s entry was judged the best from all Achievement and Industry Sector Award entrants who had made an award submission for the first time this year.
Halfords Logistics’ “safety-first” culture has been recognised with the accolade of Best New Entry at the 2022 RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.
The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards is one of the most widely recognised award schemes in the world, used by firms to benchmark and celebrate their health and safety achievements.
Entrants for the Best New Entry prize, which was sponsored by Arco Professional Safety Services, were chosen from all Achievement and Industry Sector Award entrants who had made an award submission for the very first time at this year's ceremony.
Halfords Logistics, who are based in the West Midlands locations of Coventry and Redditch, are one component of Halfords Group PLC, which is one of the UK's leading retailers in cycling and automotive products, as well as repairs and servicing. The Logistics team plays a key role in distributing stock from the warehouse floor to retail stores or directly to customers.
RoSPA Awards Standards Manager, Matt Cryer, said: "It was a very strong submission, and one that made impressive use of evidence to support both occupational health and safety matters.
"Halfords’ entry was a strong example of a submission that was technically well-constructed in-line with the requirements of the question set. It contained a well thought-out selection of policy, planning and worked evidence examples across the majority of questions – which brought to life the written narrative explaining the safety management system used.
"In short, Halfords Logistics produced a solid, consistent submission, having read and understood the guidance well, and used it wisely to create their entry."
Halfords Logistics General Manager, Mike Gray, said: “We are extremely proud to have won the Best New Entry Award. This achievement is a testament to all the hard work and commitment that our teams put into ensuring we have a safety-first culture. It is great to receive this accolade and we are committed to continually reviewing and improving our processes to ensure we achieve the highest standards as we move forward.”
NOTES TO EDITORS
About the Awards: The RoSPA Health & Safety Awards reward companies and people around the world for their safety performance. The RoSPA Awards scheme is one of the most prestigious and recognised schemes in the world with almost 2,000 entries every year, from nearly 50 countries and reaching over 7 million employees. Find out more: https://www.rospa.com/awards
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - NHS starved of capital investment and we are seeing the impact now16/08/2022 13:20:00
Rory Deighton, senior acute lead at the NHS Confederation, responds to the Guardian's story on unstable hospital roofs.
UNICEF - Depriving girls of secondary education translates to a loss of at least US$500 million for Afghan economy in the last 12 months16/08/2022 11:20:00
Keeping girls out of secondary school costs Afghanistan 2.5% of its annual GDP, according to a new analysis by UNICEF.
CBI responds to latest (Q2) GDP figures12/08/2022 16:05:00
CBI has responded to latest (Q2) GDP figures.
Energy bills will cost two months' wages next year if ministers don’t act, warns TUC12/08/2022 12:15:00
New analysis published by the TUC today (Friday) shows that energy bills are now expected to cost more than two months of average take-home pay in 2023 – unless the government intervenes.
Sellafield - Major projects progress leads to milestone for SIXEP Continuity Plant11/08/2022 09:05:00
One of our largest projects achieves major delivery milestone.
UK Health Security Agency - All children aged 1 to 9 in London to be offered a dose of polio vaccine10/08/2022 16:05:00
As further poliovirus has been detected in sewage, JCVI recommends that polio vaccine booster doses should be offered to children across London.
UK Space Agency - Space Accelerator catalyses multi-million pound investment10/08/2022 15:05:00
Space start-ups generated almost £9 million in investment and created 80 new jobs after taking part in a UK Space Agency-backed business support programme.
TUC Northern and Fire Brigades Union comment on takeover of Cumbria fire and rescue service10/08/2022 14:05:00
TUC Northern Regional Secretary Liz Blackshaw commented on the approval of Cumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall to take control of the county's fire service,
Latest price cap forecasts prove there is "no time to waste" on further support for struggling families, say Citizens Advice10/08/2022 13:05:00
Morgan Wild, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice responds to the latest Cornwall Insight price cap forecast