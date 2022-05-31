RoSPA encouraged by Scotland's reduction in road casualties

Karen McDonnell, Head of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Scotland responded to the provisional figures published in Transport Scotland’s Key Reported Road Casualties 2021

"The provisional figures published in Transport Scotland’s Key Reported Road Casualties 2021 report are an encouraging step towards their long-term target for road safety, Vision Zero.

"When examining the findings, it is also important to factor in the abnormal events of the recorded period, such as the pandemic lockdowns, but the key takeaway is that reportedly total casualty and fatality figures are currently at their lowest since annual records began. This is hugely promising and speaks to the scale of Transport Scotland’s determination to reduce fatalities and injuries on Scotland’s roads to zero by 2050, which the Royal Society for The Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) wholeheartedly supports."



