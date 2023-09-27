RoSPA - Falls in descent: a look into our latest fall prevention report

RoSPA's joint study with Trent & Dove on Fall Prevention reveals that 69% of falls could be avoided

Julia Robinson, our newly appointed Fall Prevention Lead's first task was producing a compelling new report , which was conducted in collaboration with Trent & Dove Housing and found that avoidable falls can be reduced by a staggering 69 per cent.

Serving as a befitting bridge for Julia, as she transitions from her previous role into her new position (which you can read more about here ), the report investigates the incidence and causes of avoidable falls among housing associations tenants and empowers them with the tools and support to implement personal prevention measures. This was achieved through educational sessions for customers, staff and community groups, and home visits to help people identify and address hazards.

One hundred and sixty-one customers received a home visit from Trent & Dove’s customer health and safety advisor (CHSA) between September 2022 and May 2023. These were to houses, general-needs flats, bungalows, and sheltered scheme flats. 55 per cent of customers visited had had a fall in the 12 months before their home visit, more than the NICE annual national averages. Sixty per cent were reliant on a mobility aid including sticks, scooters, walkers, and crutches.

During visits, the CHSA conducted fall-focused home safety checks, introduced tenants to RoSPA’s Fall Fighter material and the concept of near misses, and supplied tailored home safety advice.

After the visit, 90 per cent said they knew more about fall prevention, 91 per cent felt safer at home, 74 per cent took action to avoid a fall at home and 73 per cent felt less likely to have a fall at home. 69 per cent of those in the pilot study experienced a reduction in avoidable falls.

Speaking on the value of the report, the Fall Prevention Lead at RoSPA and former Trent & Dove employee, said:

“There are approximately 1,500 housing associations in the UK with a reach of 4.4 million households, so we urge all of those to act and as a starting point, implement fall RoSPA’s Fall Fighters which is free.

“While housing associations can understand the benefits of putting fall prevention at the heart of their strategies, it can seem like a costly exercise. But there is a strong business case to do so - by assessing tenant needs, they may be able to transition to a smaller, more suitable home, and by receiving lifestyle and safety advice, they’re better prepared to look after themselves and the property.”

Anna Hickman, Head of Health and Safety at Trent & Dove, said:

“We are buoyed by our research that shows that we can make a difference to tenants’ lives by reducing avoidable falls through taking relatively simple measures to ensure they feel safe and confident in their own homes.