RoSPA - Faster, smarter safety: What the Product Regulation and Metrology Act really means for accidents

Adrian Simpson, our Head of Policy, argues that this new legislation should serve as a foundation for further action to tackle accidents.

The Product Regulation and Metrology (PRAM) Act has now received Royal Assent, and while it might sound like it’s been written in complicated Westminster jargon, at its core is a simple but powerful principle - giving the Government the tools to act faster and smarter when it comes to keeping people safe.

At RoSPA, we’ve long championed the need for a modern, responsive approach to product safety. The way we shop has changed dramatically, with online marketplaces now a major part of everyday life. But our regulatory systems haven’t always kept pace. That’s why this Act matters.

The PRAM Act allows the Government to respond quickly to emerging risks, whether that’s a dangerous smart toy, a faulty gadget or a misleading product listing. It gives regulators the flexibility to update safety rules without waiting for lengthy legislative processes. And it opens the door for the UK to set its own standards where needed, tailored to the risks we face here and now.

This isn’t about red tape. It’s about readiness. It’s about making sure that when a new hazard appears, especially in fast-moving digital marketplaces, we’re not stuck playing catch-up. It’s about giving families confidence that the products they buy, whether on the high street or online, meet the standards they expect and deserve.

But product safety is just one part of the wider safety picture. As highlighted in RoSPA’s recent call for a national accident prevention strategy, the UK is facing a rising tide of fatal but preventable accidents. Deaths from accidents have surged by 42 per cent during the last decade, with over 21,000 lives lost in 2022 alone, enough to fill London’s O2 arena. These are not just statistics; they are lives cut short, families devastated, and communities left reeling.

This issue received renewed attention in the House of Lords during a debate on 17 July. Lord Jordan, a long-time advocate for safety, captured the urgency when he said: “We have the knowledge, the data, and the tools to prevent these deaths. What we lack is a national strategy and the political will to act.”

The PRAM Act must act as a foundation for broader action. The same principles—speed, flexibility, and evidence-based intervention, should underpin a national strategy that tackles accidents wherever they occur: at home, on the road, at work, or during leisure time. The current fragmented approach to accident prevention is no longer fit for purpose. We need a joined-up, cross-government commitment to saving lives and reducing harm.

Baroness Crawley, RoSPA’s Vice President, reinforced this call for action, saying: “This is not about nannying people - it’s about saving lives. A national strategy would bring coherence, leadership, and accountability to a fragmented system.”

At RoSPA, we’ll be working closely with government, regulators and industry to ensure these new powers are used effectively. We’ll continue to advocate for strong, evidence-based action that puts safety first. And we’ll keep pushing for a culture where prevention is prioritised, in every home, every workplace, and every community.

Because when it comes to safety, a quick response can save lives. With this Act, and a national accident strategy to match, we’ll be in a position to move faster, smarter, and safer.