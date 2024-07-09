WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
ROSPA - Fire risk assessments and arson
Fire risk assessing plays a fundamental part in reducing the risk to people and property from arson and deliberate fire setting. In this article from Croner-i, Mike Sopp explains how to conduct a thorough assessment.
Arson and deliberate fire setting continues to be a significant issue in the UK. The latest figures from the Home Office indicate that between 45–50 per cent of all fires attended by UK fire and rescue services fall into this category.
Although the actual number of premises targeted is a small proportion of the overall figures, an arson/deliberate fire setting incident can have safety consequences.
As such, the duty holder under the relevant fire safety legislation needs to take into account arson/deliberate fire setting when undertaking a fire risk assessment, as required by the respective legislative statutory instruments. This in itself can be challenging.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA statement on Chancellor’s speech on economic growth08/07/2024 15:25:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, which represents councils responds to today’s speech by the Chancellor on economic growth and planning reform
CBI responds to Rachel Reeves’ first speech as Chancellor08/07/2024 14:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive responds to Rachel Reeves’ first speech as Chancellor
CBI - Financial services growth momentum continues - CBI Financial Services Survey08/07/2024 13:25:00
Financial services business volumes grew solidly in the second quarter, building on a strong rebound in Q1, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. Firms expect volumes to increase at an even faster rate over the next three months.
NHS Confederation - Incoming Labour government have opportunity to transform the NHS08/07/2024 10:25:00
In a message to the incoming Labour government, NHS leaders say they will work positively with ministers
WWF comment on the new Labour Government08/07/2024 10:05:00
WWF-UK's CEO Tanya Steele comments on the new Labour Government following Sir Keir Starmer's landslide victory.
LGA responds to General Election result and announces new Chair05/07/2024 16:05:00
Following the General Election, Cllr Shaun Davies has stood down as LGA Chair after being elected as the new MP for Telford.
UNICEF UK Statement to new UK Government05/07/2024 15:05:00
The appointment of the new UK Government and Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, provides a crucial opportunity to put children and their rights front and centre of all government decision-making. The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) is committed and looks forward to working with them on this.
CIPD urges the new Government to put partnership at the heart of its first 100 days05/07/2024 14:05:00
Major reforms planned to skills and employment policy will require careful consultation, warns the UK’s HR body
CBI responds to 2024 General Election result05/07/2024 11:05:00
CBI responds to 2024 General Election result.