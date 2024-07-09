Tuesday 09 Jul 2024 @ 10:25
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Printable version

ROSPA - Fire risk assessments and arson

Fire risk assessing plays a fundamental part in reducing the risk to people and property from arson and deliberate fire setting. In this article from Croner-i, Mike Sopp explains how to conduct a thorough assessment.

Arson and deliberate fire setting continues to be a significant issue in the UK. The latest figures from the Home Office indicate that between 45–50 per cent of all fires attended by UK fire and rescue services fall into this category.

Although the actual number of premises targeted is a small proportion of the overall figures, an arson/deliberate fire setting incident can have safety consequences.

As such, the duty holder under the relevant fire safety legislation needs to take into account arson/deliberate fire setting when undertaking a fire risk assessment, as required by the respective legislative statutory instruments. This in itself can be challenging.

Full Article 

Original article link: https://www.rospa.com/news-and-views/arson-and-fire-risk-assessments

Share this article

Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)

LGA statement on Chancellor’s speech on economic growth

08/07/2024 15:25:00

Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, which represents councils responds to today’s speech by the Chancellor on economic growth and planning reform

CBI responds to Rachel Reeves’ first speech as Chancellor

08/07/2024 14:25:00

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive responds to Rachel Reeves’ first speech as Chancellor

CBI - Financial services growth momentum continues - CBI Financial Services Survey

08/07/2024 13:25:00

Financial services business volumes grew solidly in the second quarter, building on a strong rebound in Q1, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. Firms expect volumes to increase at an even faster rate over the next three months.

NHS Confederation - Incoming Labour government have opportunity to transform the NHS

08/07/2024 10:25:00

In a message to the incoming Labour government, NHS leaders say they will work positively with ministers

WWF comment on the new Labour Government

08/07/2024 10:05:00

WWF-UK's CEO Tanya Steele comments on the new Labour Government following Sir Keir Starmer's landslide victory.

LGA responds to General Election result and announces new Chair

05/07/2024 16:05:00

Following the General Election, Cllr Shaun Davies has stood down as LGA Chair after being elected as the new MP for Telford. 

UNICEF UK Statement to new UK Government

05/07/2024 15:05:00

The appointment of the new UK Government and Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, provides a crucial opportunity to put children and their rights front and centre of all government decision-making. The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) is committed and looks forward to working with them on this.

CIPD urges the new Government to put partnership at the heart of its first 100 days

05/07/2024 14:05:00

Major reforms planned to skills and employment policy will require careful consultation, warns the UK’s HR body

CBI responds to 2024 General Election result

05/07/2024 11:05:00

CBI responds to 2024 General Election result.

UNICEF - At least 3 million children at risk as Hurricane Beryl hits the Caribbean

04/07/2024 10:25:00

UNICEF and partners have pre-positioned life-saving supplies and stand ready to provide services to children and families in several countries

Smart Places & Smart Communities 2024