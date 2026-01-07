RoSPA - From factory floor to family life: How an Indonesian company transforms lives beyond the workplace

Adis Dimension Footwear won the Health and Safety Beyond the Workplace Trophy at the 2025 RoSPA Awards, impressing judges with its innovative support for employee wellbeing outside of work - particularly its focus on maternal health, family involvement and early childhood development.

Company: Adis Dimension Footwear Balaraja Tangerang

Achievement: Winner of the Health and Safety Beyond the Workplace Trophy, sponsored by L'Oréal, at the 2025 RoSPA Health and Safety Awards.

Adis Dimension Footwear is a sports shoe manufacturing company oriented toward export, established in 1989 in Tangerang City, Banten, Indonesia. The factory sits on a land area of 23 hectares and employs more than 10,000 people.

Rizky Zulhilda, Senior Manager of Health, Safety and Energy Carbon at Adis Dimension, told us the company first entered the RoSPA Awards as a way to benchmark and evaluate its occupational health and safety management system.

The organisation went on to win the Health and Safety Beyond the Workplace Trophy in its second ever year of entering the Awards.

So, how does Adis Dimension help keep employees safe and healthy in their lives outside of work?

The challenge

Rizky Zulhilda said: “The main health and safety challenges for staff outside the workplace often relate to lifestyle factors, mental health and personal behaviors. One critical area is the health and wellbeing of pregnant women and their infants. Fifty per cent of our employees are women, the majority of whom are in their productive age, yet many people lack full awareness that both pregnant and postpartum women require comprehensive support from their families, communities and workplaces.

“Moreover, exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months is essential for optimal infant growth, development and immune system support. Raising awareness and providing appropriate resources can significantly improve health outcomes for both mothers and their babies.”

The solution

“To address these challenges, we have developed a holistic programme that integrates workplace health initiatives with family and community involvement, such as providing prenatal education classes that support maternal health and emphasise the critical first 1,000 days of a child’s life,” says Rizky.

“These sessions help expectant employees prepare for their baby’s needs, both physically and emotionally. We also involved the family by encouraging the husbands of pregnant employees, especially those who also work in the factory, to participate, fostering shared understanding, greater involvement and stronger support within the family.

“In addition, we provide supporting facilities such as midwives, lactation counsellors, dedicated lactation rooms, supplemental nutrition for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, and other amenities to ensure that pregnant and breastfeeding employees can work safely and comfortably, as well as nutrition improvement programmes for toddlers at risk of stunting, involving provision of nutritious meals, vitamins and regular growth monitoring.”

How did they do it?

Rizky Zulhilda said: “We don't have a specific strategy; We do this not because of a particular strategy, target or award ambition, but because we believe in humanising people. As a labour-intensive company, it is our responsibility to respect and meet the needs of our employees – one of which is ensuring the health and wellbeing of, not only the workers themselves, but also their children and families.

“We focus on what truly works for our people, supported by strong management commitment and an OHS team that tirelessly delivers best practices on the ground. While it may sound simple, the real achievement lies in sustaining these efforts over time and ensuring everyone, from the shop floor to senior leadership, is actively involved.”

What results has winning Health and Safety Beyond the Workplace Trophy brought to the organisation?

Rizky says: “It wasn’t just about receiving a trophy. It was about the recognition of a culture we’ve worked hard to build. It felt like all the hard work, dedication and commitment to creating a safe and healthy workplace had truly paid off. We felt proud of our people, thankful for the collaboration across all levels and inspired to continue pushing forward, not just to maintain standards, but to raise the bar even higher.

“Winning this award marks a significant milestone for our organisation. Aligned with our vision to become a sustainable factory, the award serves as a benchmark that motivates us to keep improving, to innovate and to continuously assess and strengthen our systems.

“In essence, it’s not the finish line, but a catalyst for ongoing progress. It also highlights how our commitment to health and safety contributes directly to building a resilient and future-ready organisation. Ultimately, it builds resilience, loyalty and a better future for everyone connected to PT Adis Dimension Footwear.”

Enter the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards now and show your commitment to safety excellence. Find out more at: www.rospa.com/awards