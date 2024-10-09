RoSPA - Groundbreaking partnership between RoSPA and Veriforce CHAS

CHAS members to benefit from streamlined entry to RoSPA’s prestigious awards, in one of the most significant changes to the scheme in years

RoSPA (The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) has announced a landmark partnership with Veriforce CHAS, the trusted compliance and risk management specialist, significantly simplifying the pathway for CHAS members to achieve RoSPA’s globally recognised Health and Safety Awards. This strategic collaboration, one of the most significant in RoSPA’s recent awards history, was signed in an official ceremony at the House of Lords, with key leaders from both organisations present, including RoSPA Life President Lord Jordan, RoSPA CEO Rebecca Hickman, and Veriforce CHAS representatives CEO Colby Lane and Managing Director, Ian McKinnon.

The partnership will allow Veriforce CHAS members to leverage their existing compliance credentials to streamline the RoSPA Awards entry process—removing the need for duplication and saving time while maintaining RoSPA’s rigorous standards for excellence. For CHAS members, this means a reduced number of questions and less evidence required when applying for the prestigious RoSPA Achievement Awards.

Rebecca Hickman, CEO of RoSPA

Hailed the partnership as a transformative move for the health and safety industry: "This partnership is a game changer for CHAS members who want to be recognised for their outstanding safety practices. By eliminating much of the repetitive administrative burden, we’re making it easier for companies to celebrate their achievements. Together with Veriforce CHAS, we are raising the bar—enabling more businesses to pursue excellence in health and safety, while ensuring RoSPA’s standards remain as high as ever." CHAS members applying for the Achievement Award can now access RoSPA’s prestigious accolade via a streamlined process, where evidence previously submitted for CHAS certification is recognised, reducing duplication. Those aiming for higher award levels, such as Silver or Gold, will still need to follow RoSPA’s full assessment criteria but will benefit from reduced documentation requirements.

Colby Lane, CEO of Veriforce CHAS

Echoed the significance of the collaboration: "We’re thrilled to partner with RoSPA, giving our members a clear pathway in their pursuit of safety excellence. This is about more than just easing the process—this partnership will inspire organisations to move beyond compliance, achieve greater recognition, and raise their profile within the industry." With more than 32,000 CHAS members now eligible for this streamlined entry, the partnership is poised to change the way companies achieve recognition for their health and safety performance. The collaboration also underscores a shared commitment by RoSPA and Veriforce CHAS to reduce the administrative burden on companies already leading the way in safety compliance.

Alex Minett, Head of Global New Markets & Partnerships at Veriforce CHAS

"Our members told us they wanted a smoother, faster route to recognition, and this partnership delivers just that. By integrating CHAS compliance with RoSPA’s awards process, we’ve removed unnecessary barriers and given businesses a more efficient path to showcasing their health and safety achievements." This partnership marks a major step forward in recognising the safety excellence of UK businesses, offering CHAS members the opportunity to gain prestigious RoSPA Awards without the administrative strain typically associated with such achievements.

For more information on how Veriforce CHAS members can apply for the RoSPA Awards, visit www.rospa.com/awards.