WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
RoSPA - Keeping safe as well as warm: How RoSPA is reducing the risk of burns from hot water bottles
As the cold weather draws in, anyone thinking of buying a hot water bottle can trust it should be safer, after RoSPA drew attention to the dangers of serious burns and scalds from hot water bottles and microwaveable personal warmers in the media.
The scale of the problem has been brought into stark focus by new data from the Children’s Burns Trust released for National Burns Awareness Day on October 15. This showed that burn injuries from hot water bottles rose 11 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, with nearly 1,000 cases in 2024 — the highest annual total in more than 20 years. Injuries have doubled since 2019, showing a sustained five-year increase.
In response to the concerns raised by RoSPA and members of the public who have suffered serious injuries, the British Standards Institution (BSI) has now reinstated the British Standards for these products – meaning manufacturers now have clear guidance on how to ensure the hot water bottles and microwaveable personal warmers available for sale are safe.
The BSI has also appointed RoSPA Head of Policy, Adrian Simpson, as Chair of the Hot Water Bottles and Microwaveable Personal Warmers Committee, which has the authority to review and revise both standards following full public consultation as needed to reflect industry developments and safety requirements.
Adrian said: “We’re pleased that the British Standards for hot water bottles and microwaveable warmers have been reinstated, giving manufacturers clear guidance to improve product safety. RoSPA is proud to lead this work as Chair of the standards committee, helping to ensure these products reflect the latest safety requirements. However, these items can still pose risks - especially older ones - so we urge the public to follow simple safety steps to stay warm without injury. We will also consider this issue in future engagement with policymakers and standards bodies.”
While updated standards will help improve product safety, it’s still important to use these items carefully, especially older ones. Here are RoSPA’s top tips:
-
Identify the age: Most hot water bottles have a date wheel - a small circular mark that resembles a daisy - usually stamped near the neck. This indicates the month and year of manufacture. As hot water bottles age, the materials can degrade, increasing the risk of splitting or leaking, so it's important to check and replace older bottles regularly.
-
Check for damage: Before each use, inspect your hot water bottle or warmer for cracks, splits or signs of wear. If in doubt, replace it.
-
Follow the manufacturer’s instructions: Always read and follow the safety instructions provided with the product.
-
Don’t overfill: Fill hot water bottles to a maximum of two-thirds capacity using hot (not boiling) water to reduce the risk of bursting.
-
Use a cover: Always use a fabric cover or wrap the bottle in a towel to prevent direct contact with skin.
-
Avoid sitting or lying on them: Pressure can cause the bottle to burst or leak.
-
Microwaveable warmers: Only heat for the recommended time and never reheat before the item has fully cooled.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to NHS Providers report on capital funding and productivity15/10/2025 16:25:00
We have also been calling on the government to allow private capital investment into more parts of the NHS in order to build new facilities.
NHS Confederation - Some way to go to find final Welsh Government budget solution15/10/2025 15:25:00
The Welsh Government's outline Draft Budget 2026-27 contains at least the same real terms funding as this year for each government department.
UNICEF - Media briefing on the situation of children in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh15/10/2025 13:25:00
This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF director of private fundraising and partnerships, Carla Haddad Mardini – To whom quoted text may be attributed – At yesterday’s press briefing at the Palais Des Nations in Geneva
UNICEF - Launch of the UNICEF Child Alert on Haiti highlights the growing concern of malnutrition in children15/10/2025 12:25:00
This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Roberto Benes – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s noon briefing of the Spokesperson of the United Nations Secretary-General
CBI responds to government amendments to Planning and Infrastructure Bill14/10/2025 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to government amendments to Planning and Infrastructure Bill.
NHS Confederation responds to survey showing doctors' concerns over hospital preparedness13/10/2025 10:05:00
Hospitals and ambulances are working incredibly hard to prepare for winter after what has already been an extremely busy summer.
WWF calls for "government to step up environmental support" for farmers13/10/2025 09:05:00
Sofia Parente, Head of Policy (Production), at WWF commented on Defra figures for English cereal and oilseed harvest
Business ambition must be matched by political 'full throttle economy delivery' - CBI NI Chair Brian Donaldson10/10/2025 15:15:15
In a speech at CBI Northern Ireland’s Annual Business Breakfast earlier today, Chair Brian Donaldson told over 200 business leaders that their ambition to drive forward growth must be matched by politicians shifting gears to ‘full throttle economic policy delivery’.
NHS Confederation - 'Frustrating' rise in waiting lists despite NHS managing record elective cases over the summer10/10/2025 11:05:00
This new data is yet more evidence that the NHS can’t just work harder to clear the backlog.