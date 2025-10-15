RoSPA - Keeping safe as well as warm: How RoSPA is reducing the risk of burns from hot water bottles

As the cold weather draws in, anyone thinking of buying a hot water bottle can trust it should be safer, after RoSPA drew attention to the dangers of serious burns and scalds from hot water bottles and microwaveable personal warmers in the media.

The scale of the problem has been brought into stark focus by new data from the Children’s Burns Trust released for National Burns Awareness Day on October 15. This showed that burn injuries from hot water bottles rose 11 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, with nearly 1,000 cases in 2024 — the highest annual total in more than 20 years. Injuries have doubled since 2019, showing a sustained five-year increase.

In response to the concerns raised by RoSPA and members of the public who have suffered serious injuries, the British Standards Institution (BSI) has now reinstated the British Standards for these products – meaning manufacturers now have clear guidance on how to ensure the hot water bottles and microwaveable personal warmers available for sale are safe.

The BSI has also appointed RoSPA Head of Policy, Adrian Simpson, as Chair of the Hot Water Bottles and Microwaveable Personal Warmers Committee, which has the authority to review and revise both standards following full public consultation as needed to reflect industry developments and safety requirements.

Adrian said: “We’re pleased that the British Standards for hot water bottles and microwaveable warmers have been reinstated, giving manufacturers clear guidance to improve product safety. RoSPA is proud to lead this work as Chair of the standards committee, helping to ensure these products reflect the latest safety requirements. However, these items can still pose risks - especially older ones - so we urge the public to follow simple safety steps to stay warm without injury. We will also consider this issue in future engagement with policymakers and standards bodies.”

While updated standards will help improve product safety, it’s still important to use these items carefully, especially older ones. Here are RoSPA’s top tips: