RoSPA launches new safety guidance for zero emission light-powered vehicles

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has produced new safety guidance for users of zero emission light powered vehicles (ZELPVs).

Zero emission light powered vehicles (ZELPVs), also known as powered light vehicles (PLVs), are vehicles with two, three or four wheels that are smaller and lighter than traditional vehicles, and produce zero exhaust emissions. Examples of ZELPVs include small electric mopeds, tricycles and quadricycles (small cars). Electric bicycles and electric scooters are not considered to be ZELPVs.

Rebecca Needham, Road Safety Officer at RoSPA said: “For 105 years, RoSPA has been striving to make our roads safer for all. In that time, the nature of the risks on the road have changed partly due to emerging technology and people making journeys with different modes of transport such as ZELPVs and other electric vehicles.”

“As the use of ZELPVs in the UK increases, RoSPA would like to see health and safety at the heart of every stage of their development, from their design and manufacturing to their testing and licensing.”

At present, all ZELPVs can be legally classified as “L-category” vehicles. Within this category, vehicles are separated into groups depending on characteristics such as their size, engine capacity and speed, and different licence entitlements are required depending on the vehicle.

ZELPVs are smaller and lighter than traditional vehicles, individuals who use them are more vulnerable to harm on the road. However, ZELPVs sit across several vehicle categories this means collision data is not readily available.

Rebecca continued: “RoSPA would also like to see a government-led campaign which helps to raise awareness about ZELPVs and provides guidance for their safe use. It is particularly important that workers who use ZELPVs as part of their job are given clear instructions for safe use. Looking ahead, RoSPA recommends that ZELPVs should be given their own category when road safety collision data is being collected to allow for a clearer safety analysis."

