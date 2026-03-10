RoSPA launches Scottish Parliamentary Election accident prevention manifesto

RoSPA has launched Towards a Safer Scotland, our manifesto for the 2026 Scottish Parliamentary Election, which sets out key priorities for accident prevention across Scotland.

Rising accident rates represent a combined social, public health and economic crisis that the next Scottish Government must address as an immediate priority. Between 2013 and 2023, accidental deaths in Scotland rose by 61 per cent, now claiming more than 2,500 lives each year. Beyond this tragic loss of life, accidents impose a significant economic cost: they drive people out of the workforce, reduce productivity and tax revenues that fund vital public services, and place sustained pressure on the NHS.

Accidents put a huge strain on the NHS, costing the UK at least £6 billion annually in NHS medical care – taking up beds, funding, time and resources that could otherwise address other serious health needs. To improve public health and alleviate the ever-growing burden on the NHS, it is essential to place a greater emphasis on preventive measures aimed at reducing accidents.

Many of the areas in which accident prevention work is most critical – such as health, transport and education – are devolved to the Scottish Parliament. Towards a Safer Scotland sets out evidence-based proposals across our four key areas of expertise: Home and Product Safety, Occupational Safety, Road Safety, and Leisure Safety (including drowning prevention). It highlights the key steps the next Scottish Government should take to tackle the ongoing accident crisis, reduce pressure on the NHS, boost economic growth and protect communities.

Road Safety