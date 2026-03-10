WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
RoSPA launches Scottish Parliamentary Election accident prevention manifesto
RoSPA has launched Towards a Safer Scotland, our manifesto for the 2026 Scottish Parliamentary Election, which sets out key priorities for accident prevention across Scotland.
Rising accident rates represent a combined social, public health and economic crisis that the next Scottish Government must address as an immediate priority. Between 2013 and 2023, accidental deaths in Scotland rose by 61 per cent, now claiming more than 2,500 lives each year. Beyond this tragic loss of life, accidents impose a significant economic cost: they drive people out of the workforce, reduce productivity and tax revenues that fund vital public services, and place sustained pressure on the NHS.
Accidents put a huge strain on the NHS, costing the UK at least £6 billion annually in NHS medical care – taking up beds, funding, time and resources that could otherwise address other serious health needs. To improve public health and alleviate the ever-growing burden on the NHS, it is essential to place a greater emphasis on preventive measures aimed at reducing accidents.
Many of the areas in which accident prevention work is most critical – such as health, transport and education – are devolved to the Scottish Parliament. Towards a Safer Scotland sets out evidence-based proposals across our four key areas of expertise: Home and Product Safety, Occupational Safety, Road Safety, and Leisure Safety (including drowning prevention). It highlights the key steps the next Scottish Government should take to tackle the ongoing accident crisis, reduce pressure on the NHS, boost economic growth and protect communities.
Road Safety
- Empower local authorities to set safe speed limits, including wider use of 20mph zones where appropriate to protect pedestrians, cyclists and communities
- Introduce mandatory eyesight testing for all drivers every three years, addressing declining vision as a major but under‑recognised collision risk
- Continue dedicated motorcycle‑safety funding, supporting advanced rider training and targeted safety campaigns due to Scotland’s disproportionately high motorcyclist fatality rates.
Home and product safety
- Establish permanent national home‑safety programmes, including home‑risk assessments, safety advice and provision of essential equipment for vulnerable households
- Mandate Safer by Design standards, including embedding BS 5395‑1 stair‑safety principles into Scottish building regulations for all new homes
- Reestablish Home Safety Scotland to provide national leadership and coordinate preventative work across partners.
Leisure safety & drowning prevention
- Endorse and support the next Scotland Drowning Prevention Strategy (from 2026) to sustain national progress
- Make classroom water‑safety education mandatory using Water Safety Scotland and Education Scotland resources
- Mandate Drowning and Incident Reviews (DIR), ensuring all relevant agencies participate in consistent post‑incident learning.
Occupational safety and health
- A comprehensive study into the gig economy, examining scale, conditions and fair compensation for work‑related risks
- Development of Scotland‑specific transferable health and safety qualifications to maintain skills as workers move between sectors
- Improved data‑sharing between Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive, via a formal Memorandum of Understanding for clearer referral criteria and timely evidence-sharing.
A number of these solutions build on RoSPA’s ongoing partnerships with the Scottish Government on projects such as the Scottish Occupational Road Safety Alliance (ScORSA) and Water Safety Scotland. These have demonstrated the impact and value of targeted interventions, supported by coordinated policy action, to save lives.
With clear national leadership and consistent standards across Scotland, we can significantly cut the number of preventable accidents, ease the burden on the NHS, and improve the overall quality of life. RoSPA’s proposals give policymakers the tools they need to act quickly and effectively.
