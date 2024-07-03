RoSPA sets new standard in global road safety with landmark qualification

RoSPA has been named as an accredited provider of Defensive Driver Training in the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers’ (the IOGP) Land Transportation Safety Practice document and has launched a new qualification – the RoSPA Level 2 International Award in Defensive Driving.

Developed by the RoSPA Qualifications team, the RoSPA Level 2 International Award in Defensive Driving strives to improve a drivers' ability to drive safely and with confidence in whichever environment and conditions they operate in.

The international qualification in defensive driving will see training providers boost their portfolios with crucial defensive driving techniques like hazard awareness, speed management, and risk assessment. The qualification is available to organisations whose employees drive regularly for work, on public roads and company premises.

Suitable for a variety of road users, including those operating off-road and heavy vehicles, the qualification ensures drivers understand the legal, cultural, and environmental requirements of driving in their region. Additionally, they will also be educated on human factors such as distractions, fatigue and driver behaviour, and journey conditions, including driving on different types of road surface and the use of vehicle safety systems.

In its 50th year, The IOGP is a global organisation that includes the leading minds and leaders from the energy and oil sector that seek to improve best practices within the industry, including occupational safety among its diverse array of employees.

Penny Brooks, Driver Qualifications Portfolio Manager, said:

“We are proud to say that RoSPA has been accredited by the IOGP and now provides the oil and gas sector with a qualification that seeks to improve safety and save lives. “We are buoyed by the overwhelmingly positive stakeholder feedback on the new course and look forward to hearing how participants progress.”

RoSPA has cemented a long-standing reputation in accident prevention by providing expertise in global health and safety standards and road safety qualifications and our RoSPA Level 2 International Award in Defensive Driving seeks to build on this. Not only is there a necessary focus on understanding road risks, defensive driving techniques and strategies to develop a positive driving attitude, but the training also explores the psychology behind driving behaviours and its impact on road safety.”

