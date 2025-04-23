ROSPA - The psychological impact of aquaplaning: How to stay calm and stay safe

Caitlin Taylor, RoSPA’s Road Safety Manager, offers valuable advice on managing your reactions to unexpected situations on the road.

When it comes to road safety, much of the focus is placed on the physical aspects of driving—speed, vehicle maintenance, and weather conditions. However, there’s another critical factor that can make all the difference in preventing accidents: the psychological response of the driver when faced with a hazardous situation, like aquaplaning.

What is aquaplaning?

Aquaplaning (or hydroplaning) occurs when a layer of water builds up between your tyres and the road, causing a loss of traction. The car effectively "floats" on the water, making it difficult to steer, brake, or accelerate.



While the physical aspects of aquaplaning are well understood—speed, water depth, and tyre condition—what often gets overlooked is how a driver’s psychological reaction in these moments can significantly impact their safety.

The panic response: How fear can make things worse

When a driver starts aquaplaning, the immediate instinct is often to panic. This is a natural human response, but it can be dangerous. Studies on human behaviour show that when faced with a stressful situation, such as losing control of a vehicle, drivers can experience heightened anxiety, which leads to poor decision-making.



During aquaplaning, this panic often manifests in one of several ways:

Over-braking: The fear of losing control can prompt drivers to slam on the brakes, which actually worsens the situation. Sudden braking can cause the tyres to lock up, making the loss of control even more severe.

Jerky steering movements: When drivers panic, they may attempt to over-correct their steering. Jerking the wheel can send the vehicle into a spin, further compromising safety.

Accelerating: In an attempt to “escape” the situation, some drivers might mistakenly press down harder on the accelerator, only increasing their speed and prolonging the aquaplaning effect.

The key to avoiding these reactions is remaining calm and understanding that panic will only make the situation worse.

The calm response: staying in control during aquaplaning

Knowing how to respond to aquaplaning calmly and methodically can be the difference between regaining control of your vehicle and losing it completely.



Here’s what you should do if you find yourself aquaplaning:

Don’t panic: The first step is always to remain calm. Remember that aquaplaning is a temporary situation, and staying calm will help you respond with clear thought rather than fear-driven reactions. Ease off the accelerator: Gradually take your foot off the accelerator. This allows the car to naturally slow down without overwhelming the tyres, giving them a chance to regain traction with the road. Don’t brake suddenly: Avoid braking hard while aquaplaning, as this could cause the wheels to lock and increase the risk of a skid. Instead, let the car decelerate on its own. Steer gently: If the vehicle begins to slide, steer gently in the direction you want to go. Sharp or sudden movements will only worsen the skid. For drivers of older vehicles without anti-skid technology, steer into the skid gently to regain control.

The role of training and experience

One of the most effective ways to combat the psychological effects of aquaplaning is through driver education. While the physical skills of driving are important, learning how to react to emergency situations can make all the difference. Advanced driving courses, such as those offered by RoSPA, teach drivers not only the mechanics of safe driving but also how to manage their mental response during high-pressure situations.



Practice makes perfect—the more familiar a driver is with handling challenging situations like aquaplaning, the more likely they are to stay calm and make the right decisions. Drivers who have been trained in defensive driving techniques are better able to handle stress and have a greater chance of staying safe when things go wrong.

Understanding stress and how it affects driving

To better understand how stress can impair driving, we need to take a look at the fight-or-flight response. In situations where a driver feels threatened, such as when their car starts to aquaplane, their body triggers this primal response, increasing heart rate and pumping adrenaline. While this is meant to help a person react quickly to danger, it can also cloud judgment and impair decision-making.



However, with the right training and awareness, drivers can learn to manage their stress. Techniques like deep breathing and visualising safe responses can help reduce the effects of stress on the body and mind, allowing for more measured, safe decision-making behind the wheel.

Building confidence to respond effectively

One of the most important factors in preventing accidents during aquaplaning is confidence—not overconfidence, but confidence in one’s ability to handle the situation. Drivers who are prepared for what could happen during adverse conditions are more likely to maintain control of their vehicle when faced with a potential aquaplaning situation.



Confidence can be built in several ways:

Regular driving experience in various conditions: Driving in a variety of weather conditions, under supervision, or in controlled environments like skid pans or driving simulators can help drivers become more familiar with how aquaplaning feels and how to manage it effectively.

Knowledge of vehicle control: Understanding how a vehicle responds to wet roads, braking, and steering can provide a greater sense of control and reduce anxiety when those skills are needed.

The takeaway: A calm mind saves lives

Aquaplaning can be a frightening experience, but with the right psychological approach, drivers can navigate through it safely. By understanding how stress and panic affect decision-making, and by training drivers to respond calmly and effectively, we can reduce the number of accidents caused by aquaplaning.



At RoSPA, we encourage drivers to take proactive steps in developing both their physical driving skills and mental preparedness. This combination of knowledge, practice, and calmness in the face of danger is essential to navigating our increasingly unpredictable weather and road conditions safely.

In the end, the key is simple: stay calm, stay informed, and stay safe.