ROSPA - The true cost of road traffic collisions is the devastating impact on lives

RoSPA’s mission in road safety advocacy extends beyond creating and implementing policies to prevent road traffic collisions – it involves recognising the profound impact these incidents have on individuals and families, says Road Safety Manager, England, Caitlin Taylor.

Reflecting on my two years in a previous job of providing trauma-informed emotional support to those bereaved and/or seriously injured as the result of road traffic collisions, and now employed as RoSPA’s Road Safety Manager, focused on prevention through campaigns and policy, I deeply appreciate the human side of our work.



I recall supporting a mother who lost her son to an intoxicated driver, a brother who helplessly witnessed his sibling’s crash, and a husband whose wife was killed while simply walking along the pavement. It is essential to remember that behind every statistic lies a person and many lives profoundly affected.



Every road traffic collision represents more than just a statistic or a news headline. Each incident signifies a personal tragedy with far-reaching effects on those directly involved. For the bereaved, it brings overwhelming grief, shock and an immeasurable sense of loss. The suddenness and violence of the tragedy leaves them at an utter loss, thrust into a reality they could never have anticipated.



Those injured face a difficult journey of recovery and adaptation, one that requires immense strength and resilience. Many survivors, as well as witnesses or loved ones, may suffer with symptoms of post-traumatic stress, including terrifying flashbacks that make them feel as though they are reliving the incident. These symptoms often lead to severe difficulties with sleep and eating, further compounding their distress. Those who are injured may experience not only physical pain but also significant disruptions to their daily lives, self-image, and mental health.



As individuals try to process things, in addition to everything else, they are often also thrust into the daunting reality of police investigations and legal proceedings – processes which often feel clinical, in stark contrast to the deep personal tragedy they are experiencing.



If the investigation leads to someone being charged with causing the incident, it can evoke a whirlwind of emotions — anger, sadness, and even a desire for justice. However, this can also be a double-edged sword, as the legal proceedings can prolong the grieving process, keeping the trauma fresh in their minds. Not to mention the shocking discrepancy of sentencing that those who undertake road crime receive in comparison to other violent crimes.



In cases where the collision is ruled an accident, there might be a mix of relief and frustration. While they may find solace in knowing that no one is at fault, the lack of accountability can leave individuals feeling helpless and yearning for answers. The pain of knowing that their loss was a result of something that “just happened” can make the grief feel even more senseless.



When the cause of the collision remains unclear, it can be especially difficult to come to terms with. The unanswered questions and the uncertainty can haunt people, making it harder to find closure. This ambiguity often leaves them trapped in a cycle of “what ifs,” preventing them from moving forward and healing.



In all these scenarios, the individual is not only dealing with the immense pain of losing someone they love but also navigating a confusing and often frustrating process that can make their grief even more complex and difficult to bear.



Transitioning to the role of RoSPA’s Road Safety Manager for England, my goal has shifted to preventing RTCs, and in turn reducing the need for such trauma support services. This shift underscores the ultimate aim of our work: to prevent road traffic collisions and thus mitigate the suffering they cause. It serves as a powerful reminder that our policies, advocacy efforts and safety initiatives are tangible measures that can save lives and prevent devastation.



Each policy we develop, every safety campaign we run, and each piece of research we conduct is a step toward reducing the human cost of road traffic collisions. It is essential to remember that our work is driven by the knowledge that every statistic represents a real person with a story, a family, and a future that is forever altered by a traffic collision.



I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to provide support to individuals and families affected by road traffic collisions. It was an honour to assist those enduring the most harrowing moments of their lives and to have earned their trust. Witnessing firsthand the immense courage it takes to navigate such profound loss and trauma has been deeply humbling. This role has not only deepened my understanding of the human side of our work but has also strengthened my commitment to making a meaningful difference.



As we advance in our work at RoSPA, I hope we carry with us the understanding that our work is not just about numbers or policies but about making a real, positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities.

