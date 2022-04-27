WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
RoSPA’s Family Safety Week 2022 focuses on how small changes can save lives
This year’s Family Safety Week - the national campaign of safety charity the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) - will highlight how making simple, low-cost changes in our everyday lives can have a major impact on the most common causes of accidents, particularly those affecting the most vulnerable in society.
Small changes can save lives will be the key message underpinning the week, which will be running from May 2-8.
The campaign will focus primarily on preventing falls, which are the single biggest cause of accidental injuries in the home, and the largest cause of accidental death among over-65s in the UK.
RoSPA’s Fall Fighter initiative, which was set up in conjunction with our partner RSA Insurance Group, is calling upon the nation to complete its short free-to-attend awareness session. The 20-minute online session provides useful information and advice that can make a real difference to people’s lives.
Throughout Family Safety Week, special attention will also be paid to how we all can protect young people from harm by equipping parents with guidance on avoidable accidents. From highlighting pedestrian child safety, the risks associated with swallowing magnets and button batteries to water safety, RoSPA will be on hand to share advice on how small changes can protect young people.
Ashley Martin, RoSPA’s Public Health Adviser, said: “So many of the accidents that devastate people’s lives can be prevented through making small, inexpensive changes and learning about the simple ways that we can keep our loved ones safe. Our Fall Fighter training is free to download and only takes 20 minutes to complete – just 20 minutes that could be life-saving for those closest to us.”
For more information about Family Safety Week, visit: www.rospa.com/familysafetyweek
