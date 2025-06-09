National Crime Agency
Rotherham child abuse investigator honoured at national Women in Policing Awards
A National Crime Agency (NCA) officer has been recognised for her work supporting more than 1,000 victims of child sexual abuse in Rotherham.
Senior investigator Kath Blain, from Operation Stovewood – the NCA’s investigation into historic allegations of sexual abuse in Rotherham – has been honoured in the leadership category of the British Association of Women in Policing Awards 2025.
Kath was recognised for her decade-long work since joining Operation Stovewood shortly after it was formed in 2014.
As head of Operation Stovewood’s Safeguarding and Risk Management Team, Kath has worked with local partners including Rotherham Borough Council, the Trauma and Resilience Service, and the Independent Sexual Violence Advocacy Service to provide bespoke support for victims, many of whom have complex needs, as their cases go through court.
Kath Blain (left) with the BAWP president Amanda Blakeman (right)
Kath has also worked with partners to manage the risk posed by more than 300 child sexual abuse suspects, minimising their contact with children and reducing opportunities for offending.
Kath, who has over 35 years’ experience in law enforcement, protecting the public from serious and organised crime, was also recognised for her work mentoring female colleagues outside of Operation Stovewood, many of whom subsequently pursued and received promotion.
Kath joined hundreds of women at the British Women in Policing Awards ceremony held on 2 and 3 June, which celebrates and recognises the contributions and achievements of women within law enforcement.
Speaking after the ceremony, Kath recently said:
“It’s humbling to have my work recognised but, more importantly, it shines a light on the importance of victim care and the vital contribution women make to policing.
“I’ve been inspired by so many strong women I’ve met throughout my career, from victims who’ve courageously reported the abuse they’ve suffered, to officers who stop at nothing to protect and seek justice for others. These women motivate me to always go the extra mile.”
Philip Marshall, head of Operation Stovewood, recently said:
“Kath truly is an inspirational professional, whose dedication to victim care is tremendous and unwavering. She’s wholeheartedly committed to supporting victims of sexual abuse and protecting young people at risk in South Yorkshire.
“Kath has relentlessly pursued justice for victims of child abuse, ensuring that each person receives help appropriate to their individual needs and that they have the confidence and professional support to tell their story. Kath is a shining example of a leader and the values at the heart of the National Crime Agency’s work, and this national recognition is wholly justified.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/rotherham-child-abuse-investigator-honoured-at-national-women-in-policing-awards
