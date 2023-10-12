Round Two Night Shelter Transformation Fund Organisations Announced

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has awarded funding to 25 homelessness services in Round Two of the Night Shelter Transformation Fund (NSTF).

Funded by DLUHC and supported by Homeless Link and Housing Justice, the NSTF provides grants to faith and community groups to transform night shelters across England. The fund aims to improve both off-the-street accommodation as well as support services offered by non-commissioned night shelter providers. This includes day centre services and accommodation provision.

This round sees 25 organisations awarded £3.3million to continue transforming their services and building on the work of previous funds, such as the Winter Transformation Fund and the Homelessness Transformation Fund. Grants include funding for both revenue and capital projects, creating more accommodation for rough sleepers and bolstering the services that support them.

The first round of grants were released last year and supported 55 organisations with £9.8million in funding. This was the first year that provided multi-year grants to the sector, with projects being awarded until 2024/25. Likewise, Round Two provides multi-year support.

Rick Henderson, CEO of Homeless Link said, “We are pleased once again to be supporting DLUHC and charities through the Night Shelter Transformation Fund. Homeless Link has seen the great impact of this funding on organisations and the services they provide, allowing them to transform and grow in what they do.”

A list of funded organisations can be found here.