Roundtable to help turbo-charge Scotland's agriculture industry

Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill to hear from sector experts on barriers to growth in the Scottish agri-food supply chain

Leading members of Scotland’s agriculture sector will join the UK and Scottish Governments in Edinburgh today (April 30) to investigate key issues facing the agri-food supply chain - and help identify potential solutions.

Minister McNeill pledged to host a food and farming roundtable with industry when she attended the NFU Scotland (NFUS) conference earlier this year.

The Minister will be joined by Defra and Department for Business and Trade representatives as well as Scottish Government Agriculture Minister, Jim Fairlie

It’s part of ongoing extensive engagement with a sector crucial to the UK Government’s Plan for Change to deliver security and renewal by kick-starting economic growth to create jobs, put more money in working people’s pockets, boost economic growth and improve living standards right across the UK, including rural communities which are vital to feeding the UK and achieving net zero.

Up for discussion will be: immigration and access to labour; fairness in the supply chain; and supporting economic growth.

While the topics for discussion are policy areas reserved to the UK Government, agriculture is almost entirely devolved to the Scottish Government.

UK Government Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill said:

Food and farming are vital to the country and this is an important opportunity for the industry and government to discuss issues and identify creative solutions. There is much we can and are doing for the sector through the UK Government’s Plan for Change to turbo-charge economic growth and deliver a decade of national renewal and opportunity for all. But I appreciate that there are a number of highly complex issues facing Scottish agriculture and I look forward to a constructive discussion. We will continue to engage with this vital industry and we will continue to strengthen relations with the Scottish Government, respecting the fact that agriculture policy is largely devolved.

Scottish Government Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said:

The Scottish Government is committed to supporting our agriculture sector in sustainable food production whilst also contributing to nature and climate targets. We are reforming how we support farming and food production, towards our Vision for Agriculture for Scotland to become a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture. Recent and ongoing global events show the fragility of food security, and we are taking action to improve Scotland’s food resilience and strengthen our supply chains. We will continue to work with the UK Government and across the sector to monitor the threats to the supply chain and mitigate against future shocks and impacts on food security.

NFU Scotland President Andrew Connon said:

NFU Scotland is pleased to attend the Scotland Office Food and Farming Roundtable this week and represent our members across the country. We will be discussing important issues such as barriers to growth, seasonal workers and immigration and fairness in the supply chain – each critical for a profitable and sustainable future agricultural sector in Scotland.

We look forward to underlining the importance of farmers and crofters to the food and drink industry and to rural communities and hearing what actions the UK Government will take to help address the issues seriously impacting our sector currently.

The Scottish food and drink manufacturing sector has grown by more than 35% over the last decade and now contributes £5.2 billion to the Scottish economy, while accounting for over one third of Scotland’s manufacturing turnover.

Office for National Statistics data, analysed by the Food and Drink Federation, also showed that the industry provides around 47,000 jobs in Scotland’s 1,220 food and drink businesses.

Industry attendees expected at Queen Elizabeth House are:

NFUS

Quality Meat Scotland

Scottish Crofters’ Federation

Scotland Food & Drink

Food and Drink Federation

Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers

Agricultural Industries Confederation

Aberdeen & Northern Marts Group

James Hutton Institute

SRUC

Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society

Angus Growers

Scottish Land & Estates

Food & Agriculture Stakeholder Taskforce

Scottish Tenant Farmers’ Association