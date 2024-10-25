Royal Air Force delivers vital food and medical supplies to Lebanese Armed Forces

The UK has successfully delivered more than 12,500 ration packs and 79 battlefield medical kits to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The LAF are part of the security and stability solution for Lebanon and the wider region, as the sole legitimate military force of the Lebanese state.

Delivery comes amid the UK’s continued calls for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza.

The UK has successfully delivered more than 12,500 ration packs and 79 battlefield medical kits to the Lebanese Armed Forces. This package of medical supplies and provisions, delivered by the RAF, is funded by the UK’s Integrated Security Fund and will help support the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

The Lebanese Armed Forces are essential to the future security and stability of Lebanon and the wider region as the only legitimate military force of the Lebanese state.

For more than a decade, the UK has given critical support to the LAF as a trusted partner, through training, mentoring and the provision of equipment. Since 2009, the UK has trained over 34,000 LAF personnel and dedicated over £106 million in funding The UK has also helped to construct nearly 80 Border Observation posts and Forward Operating Bases as part of efforts to support Lebanese border security.

The Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary, and Defence Secretary continue to call for an immediate ceasefire and increase in humanitarian aid in both Lebanon and Gaza to allow space for a political solution. The FCDO advises all British nationals should leave Lebanon immediately and have arranged several charter flights from Lebanon in recent weeks to support this.

Defence Secretary, John Healey said:

Today’s delivery of supplies from the RAF is in direct response to a request from the Lebanese Armed Forces. The UK has supported the LAF for more than a decade, as the sole legitimate force of the Lebanese state. Our support for the LAF can help build the foundations for a stable Lebanon, as part of our wider efforts towards de-escalation and peace in the region. We continue to work closely with our partners and allies in calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Foreign Secretary David, Lammy said:

This package of UK support demonstrates our ongoing commitment to Lebanon’s only legitimate armed forces, forces essential for stability and security of the state and wider region. We continue to call for an immediate ceasefire between Lebanese Hizballah and Israel and a political plan consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 1701. That is the only way to restore security and stability for the people living on both sides of the border.

In October 2024, as a direct response to the mass displacement of people and growing number of civilian casualties, the UK boosted its humanitarian support for Lebanon with a further £10 million. The announcement follows the £5 million humanitarian package delivered through UNICEF to support access to clean water and sanitation, health, and nutrition supplies. The UK has also agreed to match public donations to the DEC Middle East Humanitarian Appeal of up to £10 million.

The UK government is completely committed to peace in the Middle East and continues to call for de-escalation in the region after being the first nation in the G7 to do so. A ceasefire would pave the way for civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes.